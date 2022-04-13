Kellie Harrington says Irish boxers 'miss' Bernard Dunne

Kellie Harrington has revealed that Ireland’s elite amateur boxers are missing Bernard Dunne “terribly” as uncertainty over the role of the IABA’s high-performance director drags on.

Dunne took up the role with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) in 2017 and shepherded the sport through some tough times, not least in the wake of the disastrous Rio Olympics the year before when Ireland’s fighters endured a tormenting time.

The Tokyo Olympics last year was the undoubted pinnacle of his stewardship so far with Harrington and Michael Walsh claiming gold and bronze medals respectively in Japan, but discontent is never far away from Irish boxing circles.

An unsigned SWOT analysis critical of his performance was circulated at board level prior to Tokyo. Dunne then lodged a complaint with IABA CEO Fergal Carruth last September, naming two members who he claimed were undermining his position.

He was on leave from the role by the time IABA and Sport Ireland officials appeared before a joint Oireachtas committee hearing in November where Ciaran Kirwan, the chairperson of the IABA’s board of directors, expressed his absolute confidence in the former world champion.

Kirwan rubbished the document criticising Dunne and said that a contract extension that would expire more than a year before the Paris Games in 2024 was offered as a compromise after some board members had advocated only a six-month term that would, he added, have harmed the boxing team’s morale before Tokyo.

The IABA, when asked yesterday for an update on Dunne’s situation by the Irish Examiner, confirmed that he remains the high-performance director. “He is on continuing leave,” a statement said. “The IABA does not comment on individual contractual or staffing matters.”

Harrington was quick to back Dunne late last year and again yesterday.

“Look, nothing ever runs smoothly in Irish boxing, does it? I’d be the first to put my hand up and say that. But what I will say is we miss Bernard. We miss him terribly. I miss him as a friend and as someone who I can always look to for sound advice.

“And in those moments when I’m feeling doubtful about myself, Bernard is always there to steer you on the right path. He is a director. Yeah, we do miss him. We do need someone there. We’re missing him.”

A deeply unsatisfying situation at any time, it is all the worse for the fact that the women’s World Championships, which will be held in Turkey, is less than a month away. Then again. Irish fighters have prospered in spite of their national governing body for years.

The upcoming event in Istanbul will be notable for a handful of other reasons, not least the fact that Umar Kremlev, the president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), has let it be known that a considerable prize fund is there to be won.

The pot will be the exact same as for the men’s event. In all, there will be $2.4m set aside with gold medallists receiving $100,000, silver medallists half that and bronze medallists taking home $25,000 in each of the categories.

It won’t be the first time Harrington has fought with a purse on the line. She took home winnings for the gold claimed at the Strandja tournament in Bulgaria in February but these numbers are of a considerably higher level.

“I do think it will make people more determined but for me… The fact that there’s money involved, I just think it’s an amateur sport. Yeah, it’s nice for some people to get money out of it but it really doesn’t bother me. If there’s money there, great. If there’s no money there, you know…”