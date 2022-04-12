Extra tickets on sale for Katie Taylor fight at Madison Square Garden

The April 30 showdown with Amanda Serrano has been described as the biggest fight in female boxing history and is the first female fight to headline MSG in its 140 year history
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: (l-r) Eddie Hearn, Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul pose for a photo during a press conference at The Leadenhall Building on February 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 17:10
TJ Galvin

Due to demand, extra tickets have been put on sale for Katie Taylor's massive showdown with Amanda Serrano later this month. The bout, described as the biggest ever in women’s boxing, is taking place on April 30th at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The arena holds just over 20,000 for boxing events and it is expected to be close to a sell-out for the undisputed lightweight championship fight. It will be the first time a female fight has headlined the famous venue in its 140 year history.

This fight has been years in the making. Serrano, who has won world titles in seven different weight divisions, will provide Taylor with her toughest challenge yet as she attempts to hold onto all the lightweight belts.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “This is going to be an unforgettable night in New York. History will be made when Taylor and Serrano step through the ropes and we’re on course for a full arena to witness history.

“The undercard is stacked with 50-50 battles and rising stars; this is a night not to be missed and I’m delighted that we’re going to have a full arena for this momentous occasion.” 

Taylor continues preparations at her training camp in Connecticut. She is full of confidence ahead of the fight. Speaking to Ring TV she said: “I don’t think the world has ever seen me at my best.

“I’m preparing to be the best version of myself, and I don’t think I’ll have to do anything to reinvent myself. I’ll go in there being myself and box the way I know I can box.

“We’re both preparing for the best versions of ourselves. I think my best is still out there. I’m not too sure what the best version of me has been.

“I have had a couple of really good performances, but people haven’t seen the best of me yet.

“I would say people have seen about 70 or 80 per cent of the best of me. The closest I think I came to being my best came in the rematch against [Delfine] Persoon.

“That rematch was a great showcase, and I was very satisfied after that fight, too. I would put in there the Christina Linardatou fight, too.

“But the Persoon rematch was the fight I came away from the most satisfied about. I guess you can say that was close to my best.”

#Katie Taylor#Boxing
<p>Tyson Fury celebrates after defeating Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight championship boxing match Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)</p>

Tyson Fury warned to cut ties with alleged crime boss Daniel Kinahan

