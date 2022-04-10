O’Brien brothers dominate Willie Loughman Forest Rally 

Omagh brothers Patrick and Stephen O’Brien took their Skoda Fabia R5 to a start to finish victory in the Carrick-on-Suir based Willie Loughman Forest Rally, the second round of the Motorsport Ireland National Forest Rally series.

Quickest on all but one of the six stages, they finished 29.2 seconds ahead of the Derry duo of Jordan and Paul Hone (Ford Fiesta R5) with the Waterford/Limerick pairing of Keith Power/Donal Balfe (Ford Fiesta R5) a minute and 39.4 seconds further behind in third.

O’Brien showed great pace through the opening and relatively short Ahenny stage where late entry Stephen Donnelly (Ford Fiesta R5) was 5.5 seconds adrift but retired soon after – as did third placed Conor McCourt (Fiesta R5), who was only a fraction of a second adrift of Donnelly after the opener.

The remaining two stages of the loop were close to Kilsheelan where O’Brien stamped his authority on the rally. Indeed, such was his commitment, he wasn’t aware that he had clipped the front left wing on the second stage. He arrived at the Carrick on Suir service park with a 19.8 second lead over Hone, who struggled with some understeer on the second stage. Niall McCullagh in his new Mitsubishi was 9.5 seconds further back but the loss of fifth gear on the second stage was a concern. Derek Mackarel (Mitsubishi) was untroubled in fourth ahead of Power, who was content with his own performance. Waterford’s Ray Breen couldn’t pin point the location where the front right side window of his Ford Focus WRC was smashed, nevertheless, he was sixth followed by Ballyvourney’s Gerard Lucey (Mitsubishi Evo VIII). Monaghan’s Mickey Conlon (Ford Escort) led the two wheel drive category - a mere two seconds ahead of Down’s John Gordon, also in an Escort.

O’Brien slackened his pace over the repeat loop to take victory with second placed Hone (third in the opening round) moving into the championship lead. McCullagh haemorrhaged time with the lack of fifth gear and retired on the penultimate stage by which time Power had taken third spot. Meanwhile, Gordon, who punctured on S.S. 4, set cracking times on the final pair of stages to capture the two-wheel drive category from Conlon (5.2 seconds) with Carlow’s David Condell third - despite two punctures. In the J1000’s, Kilkenny’s Jack Brennan (Skoda Citigo) took a convincing 37.4 second victory over Kerry’s Mossie Costello (Peugeot 107).