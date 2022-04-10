UCC claim Munster Senior League in dramatic fashion

UCC women’s side won the Munster Senior League, beating Church of Ireland 3-2 in a dramatic play-off at Ashton.

The sides were inseparable on points throughout the regular season and this final went back and forth with C of I taking the initial lead via Emma Rumley only for Rebecca Kingston to tie things up at half-time 1-1.

The Garryduff side went in front once again via Emma Barber but the students finished the stronger with a Nikki Barry corner flick and a super finish from Elva Kerr, set up by Lauren Ryan, saw UCC turn things around.

In the Division 1/2 relegation/promotion playoff, Blackrock made history to reach the top tier in Munster for the first time since their inception 10 years ago.

They tore into the first half against Limerick and were 4-0 up by the break, going on to win 6-2 with two goals from Mirja Buntrock and Sarah Kiely coupled with efforts from Ann-Marie O’Connell and Vivien Melia.

In South Africa, meanwhile, the Irish Under-21 side will complete their Junior World Cup campaign when they meet Austria (2.45pm, Irish time) in Potchefstroom, hoping for a win to finish in ninth place overall. They left it late to beat Malaysia 2-1 on Saturday with UCC player Caoimhe Perdue lashing home a winner from a penalty corner.

Early on, Ireland looked well set for a comfortable win when Rachel Kelly slotted home from a Yasmin Pratt assist.

But Malaysia defended deep and made life difficult, slowing the game at every opportunity and stymieing chances at a more comfortable lead with goalkeeper Mashitah Ab and the frame of the goal combining to keep the Irish girls at bay.

From a rare break, Nuramirah Zulkifli equalised with 14 minutes to go but Ireland responded well, creating several big chances before Perdue swept in the winner.