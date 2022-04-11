The reaction to Brendan's passing has been the same: he was the most likable fella in the world

Scrolling through Twitter on Friday, the morning after Brendan Mooney passed away, I was struck by the way everyone described him. From journalists to athletes, politicians to friends, just about everyone opted for the same word: gentleman.

Brendan really was a gentleman to the core. Anytime he approached you, he’d have a smile on his face and he just had this lovely way about him – a bright disposition.

It must have been the mid-70s when I first got to know him. I was in my teens at the time and, growing up in Waterford, the Examiner was always the main paper. If he wrote about you on those pages, there’d be great excitement in the house.

My parents were mad about him as well, and he became a family friend over the years. Brendan was Cork-based, and he’d often visit our home and sit down for a chat. It was a different time back then, one when a journalist you knew would just call to the door to meet you, and a guy like Brendan was always welcome.

The key quality he had as a writer, the thing most athletes remember him for, was his empathy.

If you had a bad run – and I had plenty of them – he’d be there at the finish, and somewhere in our conversation, he’d get to the tough question, with Brendan almost apologising before he brought it up.

“And now John, I have to ask you this,” he’d say, but we never got upset with him because with Brendan, it was always the right question.

As an athlete myself, and later while working with Sport Ireland, there were plenty of journalists I’ve had bad words with, but the astonishing thing about Brendan is that I never got cross about a single word he wrote about me. That’s a very rare thing.

Even away from the mixed zone, I never had a bad word with Brendan. So many others say the same.

Thinking back, it just wasn’t in him to write anything we, as athletes, wouldn’t like about ourselves. That went back to his empathy for us. When he was covering our races around the world, he wanted us to do well, and Brendan would always be full of vigour and excitement when you did, really flying high when you’d run into him after the race.

On the flipside, you could immediately sense his disappointment when you did badly. He’d be despondent. That was why so many athletes had such time for him. You knew he genuinely felt for you, the torture you were going through in those moments, and you could see that he’d take it to heart and be just as inconsolable if things went wrong.

Brendan was a good athlete himself, and I think that really stood to him through his journalism career. He could relate to athletes in terms of the work they were putting in, the sacrifices required. He ran for Leevale AC in Cork, where he was a clubmate of my brother, Ray. Chatting to others in recent days about Brendan, the reaction to his passing has been the same: he was the most likable fella in the world.

Of course, it wasn’t just in athletics where he was known and appreciated. Brendan also loved his boxing and I met him in recent years at the National Stadium. He maintained his love for sport long after his retirement.

He also loved his cycling, and it’s been great to see so many in that world pay tribute to him in recent days. I can remember meeting Brendan back in the late ’80s, and he’d be telling me about Seán Kelly and Stephen Roche. The excitement would be bursting out of him when he spoke about them, and what they were achieving.

Just as it was for the boxers and the athletes, Brendan was so proud of what Irish sportspeople were doing on the world stage.

The last time I met him was a few years ago, and it was like catching up with an old friend. He was as warm and as optimistic as ever.

When well-known, well-loved people like him pass away, lots of people bring up the legacy he leaves behind. For me, Brendan was a journalist who covered extensively, down through the decades, the sports that are not on the front of the sports section every day.

He covered those Olympic sports in a very thorough, professional way, using his in-depth knowledge and his personable ways to tell the stories of these athletes, amplifying their achievements to a wider audience. For that, we all owe him a debt.

But most of all, I’ll remember Brendan for what he was: as nice a man as you could ever hope to meet.

Former Chief Executive of Sport Ireland John Treacy won a silver medal at the 1984 Olympic Games