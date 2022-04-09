Second Premiership title for Considine

Clare's Ailish Considine has won her second AFLW Premiership medal this morning.

The Kilmihill native helped the Adelaide Crows secure a 29-16 Grand Final victory over Melbourne Demons at the Adelaide Oval. Considine, who was also a member of the 2019 winning side, began the decider as an interchange player and had a tackle, a mark and three disposals during her spell on the pitch.

The Crows have now won three of the five Premiership titles on offer since the AFLW was formed in 2017.

Considine wasn't the only Irish player in action as Dublin's Sinead Goldrick was one of the stars for the defeated Demons.

16,712 people attended the final.

Considine's sister Eimear was full back in Ireland's opening two games in the Six Nations.