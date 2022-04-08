Ukrainian sprinter forced to flee home 'so grateful' for help in Ireland

Ukrainian sprinter Mark Inuwa has said he is “so grateful to everyone” who helped him since arriving in Ireland last month. The 17-year-old was forced to flee his home city of Zaporizhzhia in southeast Ukraine and he travelled first to Moldova and then Romania before arriving in Dublin last month.

“Zaporizhzhia was quite calm before I left,” he said. “But I could still hear explosions and shots as the line of fire got closer.”

After arriving in Dublin Inuwa was “welcomed really well”, staying with a host family who soon learned of his love for athletics and put him in touch with Pat Ryan, the director of coaching and development with Athletics Ireland.

Ryan reached out to Inuwa’s local club, Crusaders AC, where coach Susan Walsh invited him to join a Saturday morning training session.

With Athletics Ireland offering free membership for all Ukrainians, Inuwa was quickly signed up by Crusaders and he’s settled in well at the club in recent weeks.

“I really appreciate my coach who supports me and helps me with my training,” he said.

Earlier this week Athletics Ireland presented Inuwa with Irish kit, along with a pair of sprint spikes donated by Joma. Back in Ukraine, the teenager attended a sports school and is best known as a sprinter, clocking 11.70 for 100m and 23.7 for 200m last year.

His father arrived in Ireland a week after him and they are currently staying at accommodation in Dublin as the war continues at home.

“I am terribly upset at the things that are happening in Bucha and Irpin,” said Inuwa.

“I believe there is no excuse for what is going on. Stories of what is happening on the ground to civilians upset me even more.”

While Inuwa is unsure of what his future holds, he said focusing on training is “helping with the difficult news of what’s happening at home”, and he’s looking forward to donning the Crusaders vest on the track in the months ahead.