Taoiseach Micheál Martin leads tributes to 'gentleman' Brendan Mooney

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has led a flood of tributes to Brendan Mooney, the long-time athletics, boxing and cycling correspondent for the Irish Examiner, who passed away on Thursday after a short illness.

"I am deeply saddened at the passing of Brendan Mooney, a talented journalist and a thorough gentleman," the Taoiseach said. "A great sportsman, and brilliant professional, he understood athletes better than most and made many friends throughout the years. Brendan was a good friend, and a thorough gentleman. He had a genuine empathy for people and wonderful nature. I first got to know Brendan through my father and the boxing community in Cork. My sympathies go to his wife Ann and the entire family."

A native of Ballinabrackey, Co Meath, Mooney began his career as a journalist with the Westmeath Examiner before moving to Cork to work for the Cork Examiner. An accomplished sprinter, he represented Leevale AC at national and international level and remained a member throughout his life as he made his living in journalism.

Mooney was best known for his work in athletics, which he covered from local to international level – from the 1976 Olympics in Montreal to the 2012 Games in London. Few journalists covered their subjects with such care and compassion

Former world champion and Olympic silver medallist, Sonia O’Sullivan, described Mooney as “a very positive, kind and caring person,” a sentiment expressed by many when news of his death broke on Thursday night.

“Brendan was probably the first journalist I ever spoke to and it was a nice introduction because he was one of the nicest men out there,” said O’Sullivan. “He was a friendly face, and when he’d meet you, you’d forget he was a journalist as he’d put you at ease very quickly. When things weren’t working out for you, he took it to heart as much as the athletes.” O’Sullivan first met Mooney in 1987 and he covered the many ups and downs of her career that followed.

“To have someone so kind talk to me then was a nice introduction to what I’d face later down the track,” she said.

“He made life easy for me when I had to face the press, and he was someone you were always happy to see, wherever you were in the world.

“He had such a great love of sport, not just running and athletics. The Olympics was his favourite place to be, when he could cover everything. His job gave him reason to travel the world, to be around athletes, and to do something he loved.”

John Treacy described Mooney as “an outstanding journalist that always asked the right questions,” the 1984 Olympic silver medallist adding that he was a “gentleman.”

Eamonn Coghlan wrote that he was “deeply saddened to hear” of Mooney’s passing, adding that he was a “lovely kind man and great journalist.”

Ciarán Ó Lionáird, the 2011 world 1500m finalist, said Mooney was “one of the great ones.” “Thank you for everything Brendan,” he wrote. “Our chats and your advice when I was knee high, I remembered and will remember.”

David Gillick, the two-time European Indoor 400m champion, wrote that Mooney “always had a smile on his face, and was a person you always enjoyed speaking to.”

World champion race walker Rob Heffernan described Mooney as “absolutely brilliant as a sports writer and as a person,” while fellow Olympian Colin Griffin described him as a “very decent man and brilliant journalist.”

In an incredible career, Mooney covered the glory days of Irish cycling, spending summers at the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia writing on the fortunes of Sean Kelly and Stephen Roche. He was also the newspaper's boxing correspondent.

Many in the world of sportswriting also paid their respects, with British cycling journalist William Fotheringham describing Mooney as “one of the good guys” and Irish cycling journalist Shane Stokes writing that he was a “really nice person who loved talking to people and telling their stories.”

RTÉ rugby commentator Michael Corcoran wrote that Mooney was “one of the most engaging individuals” he ever met, adding that he was “respectful and humble.”

Clíona Foley, who covered events alongside Mooney for many years, said he had “limitless knowledge and passion for Irish athletics and cycling which readers of the (Irish Examiner) enjoyed for many years, and always delivered without a hint of hubris.”

Kieran Cunningham, chief sports writer for the Irish Daily Star, described Mooney as “one of the best people in the business. A lovely man.”

Ian O’Riordan of The Irish Times wrote that Mooney was for both him and his father – long-time athletics writer and Olympic athlete Tom O’Riordan – “that calm force of enthusiasm and support,” with “his knowledge of athletics unquestionable. A faithful friend.”

Pierce O’Callaghan, the former international race walker who is currently head of competition management at World Athletics, wrote that Mooney was “a gentleman and doyen of Irish athletics”, adding that he was “much respected and loved by all for his positive way in reporting news.”