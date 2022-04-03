Monaghan’s Josh Moffett takes a start to finish victory in the Birr Rally

Monaghan’s Josh Moffett continued his recent good form with a start to finish victory in the Pat Horan Motors Camper Centre of Ireland Birr Rally, the second round of the Triton Showers-backed Motorsport Ireland National Rally Championship.

At the completion of six very fast stages close to Kinnitty, Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5), co-driven by Limerick’s Keith Moriarty finished 33.7 seconds clear of the Ford Fiesta WRC of Donegal’s Declan Boyle and his Monaghan co-driver James O’Reilly.

Armagh’s Darren Gass (Citroen C3) and his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan were 19 seconds further behind in third.

Moffett extricated a 13.1 second lead from the first stage where Armagh’s Darren Gass (Citroen C3) was his closest pursuer followed by former four time British champion Keith Cronin, making his debut in a VW Polo GTi, his first rally in some four months.

The Ballylickey driver actually topped the time sheets on S.S. 2 to move into second - 11.5 seconds off rally leader Moffett, who had intercom issues.

In what was a strong pace, Fermanagh’s Garry Jennings slotted his right hand drive Fiesta R5 into third spot - 10.9 seconds further adrift as he experienced his first outing in the car in dry conditions.

Boyle occupied fourth but was unwilling to try and get to the same level as his rivals due handling issues with his Fiesta WRC. Gass spun his Citroen C3 at the final junction of S.S. 2 and dropped to fifth.

On the repeat of both stages the top three was unchanged. Moffett and Cronin shared the same time through S.S. 3 and the former was quickest on S.S. 4 to lead by 12.4 seconds but intercom woes prevailed. For his part, Cronin while pleased with his tyres, was trying to perfect tyre pressures in order maximise performance.

Jennings was 21.3 seconds further adrift but withdrew at the service park for personal reasons. By the end of S.S. 5, Cronin was also out - when his VW Polo GTi suffered driveshaft failure.

Moffett went on to claim another victory with Boyle marking his return to the series with second spot and Gass, who gained the bonus point for setting the best time on the final stage, claiming the final place on the podium.

Despite clutch troubles, Donegal’s Kevin Eves (Toyota Corolla) won the two-wheel drive category where he finished 31.7 seconds ahead of Cavan’s Gary Kiernan (Ford Escort).

Pat Horan Motors Camper Centre of Ireland Birr Rally (Round 2. Triton Showers-backed Motorsport Ireland National Rally Championship) Birr: 1. J. Moffett/K. Moriarty (Hyundai i20 R5) 48m. 58.2s; 2. D. Boyle/J. O’Reilly (Ford Fiesta WRC) +33.7; 3. D. Gass/N. O’Sullivan (Citroen C3 Rally2) +52.7; 4. D. Henry/P. Robinson (Ford Fiesta R5) +55.8s; 5. S. Wright/D. Kelly (Ford Fiesta R5) +1m. 32s; 6. K. Eves/C. Melly (Toyota Corolla) +1m. 45.2s; 7. M. Carbin/D. O’Sullivan (Mitsubishi Evo VIII) + 2m. 23.3s; 8. G. Kiernan/D. O'Brien (Ford Escort) +2m. 26.9s; 9. Jason Black/Karl Egan (Toyota Starlet) +2m. 34.1s; 10. Niall Maguire/Conor Foley (Fiesta R5) +2m. 48.7s

Championship positions after Round 2: 1. J. Moffett 40points; 2. D. Gass 31pts; 3. S. Wright 29pts.