No Cork teams in the top tier EY Hockey Leagues next season

No Cork teams will form part of the top tier EY Hockey Leagues next season as all four promotion hopefuls bowed out of the Division 2 quarter-final playoff stage.

Harlequins went the closest to getting through when they fought back to force a shoot-out against Clontarf at Mount Temple.

They had lost 6-1 at the same venue earlier in March but with players back from Covid lay-offs, this one was always likely to be much tighter despite ex-UCC man Sam Grace dragging the Bulls into a first minute lead.

Grace repeated the dose for 2-0 before Quins stormed back into contention with Jamie Venner and Jack O’Meara grasping a 2-2 draw in normal time.

In that endgame, they survived a controversial disallowed goal for Tarf from David Vincent whose shot was deemed outside the circle.

But in the shoot-out, despite goals from O’Meara, Sam Dale and Alvaro Estevan, the hosts prevailed to advance to next week’s semi-finals.

Bandon, meanwhile, bowed out of the competition with a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Instonians with Olympians Mikie Watt and Mark Gleghorne combining for three goals in the first half which did the damage.

Ross Smyth pulled one back but further strikes from Chris Kirk and Stephen Kelso closed out the tie.

It was even tougher on the women’s front where both UCC - shy the services of Junior World Cup Irish captain Caoimhe Perdue - and Cork C of I were undone 5-0.

The students lost out to Queen’s University while C of I were well beaten by Corinthian at Whitechurch Park.

With Cork Harlequins’ women relegated from the top division, it means there will be only one Munster side left at the elite level with Catholic Institute’s women flying the southern flag.