Liang Wenbo suspended from World Snooker Tour while misconduct probe ongoing

Snooker’s world governing body, the WPBSA, determined that Liang has a case to answer for misconduct under its disciplinary rules
Liang Wenbo suspended from World Snooker Tour while misconduct probe ongoing

Liang Wenbo has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour while a misconduct disciplinary is ongoing (George Wood/PA Images).

Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 15:38
 

Liang Wenbo has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour pending the outcome of an investigation into an alleged breach of the sport’s misconduct rules.

The world number 33 was fined a total of £1,380 and given a 12-month community order at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday for what the Crown Prosecution Service called a “domestic-related assault”.

Snooker’s world governing body, the WPBSA, determined that Liang has a case to answer for misconduct under its disciplinary rules, and has announced his suspension with immediate affect.

WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson said: “The decision to suspend a player with immediate effect is not one taken lightly.

The decision to suspend a player with immediate effect is not one taken lightly

“However, due to the violent and criminal nature of this offence, I have reached the decision that this is the only appropriate action to be taken pending the outcome of the formal disciplinary process.”

Liang, 35, pleaded guilty to assault by beating at an earlier hearing, after CCTV footage caught him hitting and kicking a woman in the street in what the CPS called a “sustained and deliberate” attack.

Liang reached the UK Championship final in 2015, losing to Neil Robertson, and won his solitary ranking title at the English Open the following year.

He had been due to play in the qualifying rounds for this year’s World Championship, which start in Sheffield on Monday, but has been withdrawn pending a potential appeal.

More in this section

Neptune bid to end 19-year title wait Neptune bid to end 19-year title wait
All conquering Glanmire still have one box left to tick All conquering Glanmire still have one box left to tick
Warriors chase history, Neptune seek revenge
LiangPlace: UK
HSBC UK National Track Championships - Day Four - Geraint Thomas National Velodrome

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges ‘harassed and demonised’ after event exclusion

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up