All conquering Glanmire still have one box left to tick

For Edel Thornton, the pain of missing out on a Champions Trophy final hurts far more than the injury to her knee. Specifically, it hurts more than the grade-two medial collateral ligament tear she sustained while helping Singleton Supervalu Brunell into tomorrow’s showdown with The Address UCC Glanmire.

Thornton played a key role in Brunell’s semi-final win over WIT Waterford Wildcats last weekend, and while she knew something was seriously amiss in her knee during that game, the thought of walking off the court was never an option.

“It was painful, it just wasn’t unbearable,” she says. “I didn’t jump off one foot or land on one foot purposely because it was sore. I was able to sprint, but going side to side was an issue. I didn’t think it was anything to worry about at the time, but once the game ended and the adrenaline came out of my system, I knew something wasn’t right.”

Brunell came through 78-75 to set up their final with League and Cup champions Glanmire, and after Thornton saw her physio on Tuesday she knew she would have to watch that decider from courtside. The results of her MRI scan came back the following day, with an eight-week rehab ahead of her, but surgery thankfully not required.

“I’m taking the positives,” she says. “To not be able to be out there on Saturday will be very hard but I’ll be there and even louder than I would be if I was playing. It’s hard, but these things happen and I’ve a lot more finals to be part of yet.” Thornton knows that few outside of the Brunell camp expect them to turn the tables on Glanmire, who’ve beaten them three times this year on winning margins of nine to 11 points. But she has faith in her teammates.

“(Glanmire) have shown everyone how good they can be and how good they are, but I do think if we play well, everyone is there to be beaten,” she says. “It’s one game, and the best team on that day will win. We just need to withstand their run. That’ll be really important for us to keep going.”

Thornton went along to watch her teammates train during the week and she can see how her injury has galvanised the squad.

“There’s an added oomph in all the girls,” she says. “If anything it will instil more in them as everyone has to step up, and I know they’ll make the most of it.” Glanmire assistant coach Ronan O’Sullivan is conscious of the threat Brunell present and he knows it’ll take a big performance from his side to complete a rare treble.

“They’ve great strength in the post and they are going to score, but we want to take points on what they score on,” he says. “Brunell had a very, very good season, they got the recruitment spot on, they had a lot of tough games and it’ll all come down on the day to the finer details.”

For Glanmire, a repeat of what they’ve produced all year will likely be enough for a team that’s been consistently brilliant, which they were again when coming through a tricky semi-final with DCU Mercy on a 76-66 score line.

“Our motto from the start of the year, because we knew we had a very good team on paper, was to have no regrets,” says O’Sullivan. “The players have been relentless in their approach and I think that’s what got us over the line. The girls are constantly working to improve. That’s where they’re probably a step above and that’s why they’re so successful.

“There were times in the Cup final it looked the game was slipping away but the girls just never gave up. Our idea all year has been: next play, next play. They never panic, they stick to the game plan and up until now it’s got us over the line.”

As for Thornton, she says that aside from her injury, preparations have gone “really well” for Brunell. “Everyone is really eager for the game,” she says. “Everyone is raring to go.”