Warriors chase history, Neptune seek revenge

Defence wins championships. It’s a sporting adage that spawned from American football, but a message two Irish basketball coaches are drilling into their players ahead of Saturday's night’s Super League final in Tallaght.

For John Dowling, head coach of Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, a look back at the games they’ve lost this year reveals that shot-stopping is the key to them getting over the line in tomorrow’s showdown with C&S Neptune.

“Defence is where it starts and ends for us and that’s what we have to have on Saturday,” he says. “That’s what got us through the Cup game against Neptune.”

Almost nine weeks have passed since that Cup final, which the Warriors won 88-75, and Dowling knows that to repeat that outcome his players have to shut down the offensive firepower of Neptune, which has been fizzing in recent weeks. They scored 90 points in their quarter-final win on the road against Killester, and 92 in their semi-final win over Ballincollig.

“We’ve got defenders who can pretty much block down anybody when they’re tuned in, but (we struggle) in games when we’re not totally focused on the defensive end,” says Dowling.

There’s been a similar defensive emphasis in the Neptune camp, with Roy Downey highlighting a sliding-doors moment that occurred a few weeks ago after a 90-78 loss to Ballincollig.

“They embarrassed us,” says Downey. “We were leading at half-time and came out so flat and they ran the ball down our throats. We picked that as a turning point in our season and identified a couple of things, with transition defence being one. We were atrocious on that and we’ve focused on it the last couple of weeks. If you watch our (recent) games back, you can see a stark improvement.” The Cork side turned the tables on Ballincollig, the runaway South Conference champions, and advanced to the final with a 17-point road win last weekend.

“The score flattered us a bit, but we’re really happy with what we’ve done and the preparations are at 100%. You couldn’t have asked for two better prep games coming into a league final.”

When Downey looks back to January’s Cup final, he knows Neptune dug themselves a hole from the outset, going in 43-28 down at half-time.

“The biggest thing was our start,” he says. “We were at such a low energy level that night, we gave them the opportunity to bed into the game. We’ll really focus on the start this Saturday but it won’t be the be-all and end-all. We’d an atrocious start against Ballincollig, and were 27-11 down after the first quarter.”

Neptune may have the most league titles in history at 11, but it’s been 19 long years since their last one. Downey was a child watching courtside in Glasnevin that day, and he was on the Neptune team that lost the final in 2011. After some grim times for the club in the years since, he knows how big it’d be if they return to the summit tomorrow.

“We had our barren years, we were down in the regional league and had to come back with a very young side and shipped an awful lot of big beatings with that young team,” he says. “It’d have been very easy to throw your hat at it then but you could see the progress made, even with those beatings. The younger guys were learning all the time and we’re getting the fruits of it now. But we won’t see it as a successful season unless we get the win on Saturday.”

And Downey won’t pretend he and his teammates are fully over that Cup defeat in January.

“All the sports psychology will tell you you shouldn’t be thinking that but as a human being, of course you’re thinking it,” he says. “There’s an element of revenge but it’s not our priority. Our priority is to give a performance that justifies the season we’ve had and come home with the trophy.”

The Warriors are also likely to harness that Cup final experience to their advantage.

“We’ve good memories of being up there and the young guys are playing more minutes now than they were in January,” says Dowling. “It’ll help them settle the nerves earlier because it is a big stage.”

Dowling knows his side have the chance to create sporting history tomorrow by becoming the first ever Kerry side to secure a Cup-League double.

“We’re in a very rich vein and it can’t continue forever, we know that,” he says. “If we manage to do the business in a very difficult situation, we can sit back and realise what a massive achievement it is. But until the final buzzer goes and the score is in our favour, we won’t focus on that.”