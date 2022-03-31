Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges declared ineligible to race in women’s event

Bridges – winner of the men’s points race at the British Universities’ championships in Glasgow in February – began hormone therapy last year.
Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges declared ineligible to race in women’s event

Emily Bridges cannot compete in the National Championships (Adam Davy/PA)

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 00:10
PA Sport

British Cycling has announced that transgender cyclist Emily Bridges is ineligible to race in the women’s event at the British National Omnium Championships this weekend.

Bridges was due to compete in the event in Derby on Saturday alongside a star-studded field including against five-time Olympic champion Dame Laura Kenny.

The 21-year-old had been allowed to enter under British Cycling’s transgender and non-binary participation policy.

But British Cycling now says it has been informed by the Union Cycliste Internationale that Bridges is not eligible to compete.

“At British Cycling, we believe that transgender and non-binary people should be able to find a home, feel welcome and included, and be celebrated in our sport,” read a statement from the governing body.

“Under the British Cycling transgender and non-binary participation policy, Emily Bridges was due to participate in the British National Omnium Championships on Saturday, April 2.

“We have now been informed by the Union Cycliste Internationale that, under their current guidelines, Emily is not eligible to participate in this event.

“We have been in close discussions with the UCI regarding Emily’s participation this weekend and have also engaged closely with Emily and her family regarding her transition and involvement in elite competitions. We acknowledge the decision of the UCI with regards to Emily’s participation, however we fully recognise her disappointment with today’s decision.”

Bridges – winner of the men’s points race at the British Universities’ championships in Glasgow in February – began hormone therapy last year.

We understand that in elite sports the concept of fairness is essential

British Cycling’s regulations, updated in January this year, require riders to have had testosterone levels below five nanomoles per litre for a 12-month period prior to competition.

The initial decision to allow Bridges to race caused major controversy with critics claiming trans athletes may have an advantage over their fellow competitors, and British Cycling has called for clarity across all sports surrounding the issue.

“We believe all participants within our sport deserve more clarity and understanding around participation in elite competitions and we will continue to work with the UCI on both Emily’s case and the wider situation with regards to this issue,” it added.

“We also understand that in elite sports the concept of fairness is essential. For this reason, British Cycling is today calling for a coalition to share, learn and understand more about how we can achieve fairness in a way that maintains the dignity and respect of all athletes.

“We know that some of these conversations are happening in pockets of the sporting world, but we want to encourage all sporting governing bodies, athletes, the transgender and non-binary athlete community, the Government and beyond to come together and find a better answer.”

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston earlier said sport must be a level playing field for all, but accepted there is an “uncomfortable journey” ahead in striving to deliver inclusivity for transgender athletes.

More in this section

Sam Dale delivers as Bandon Grammar end 17-year wait for final glory Sam Dale delivers as Bandon Grammar end 17-year wait for final glory
NFL changes overtime playoff rules in wake of Chiefs-Bills thriller NFL changes overtime playoff rules in wake of Chiefs-Bills thriller
Launch of the New Umbro Republic of Ireland Home Jersey FAI set to kick €2.5m off the value of Ireland sponsorship
TransgenderPlace: UK
<p>Fears remain for the safety of LGBTIQ+ people visiting and living in Qatar, with less than eight months to go until the World Cup (Nigel French/PA)</p>

Measures to ensure safety of LGBTQI+ people in Qatar inadequate – support groups

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up