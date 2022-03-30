Crowds gather in Melbourne to say final goodbyes to Shane Warne

Crowds have started to gather at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the sport prepares to say its final goodbyes to Shane Warne.

The former leg-spinner, considered one of the greatest cricketers of all-time, died aged 52 earlier this month from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

A private funeral has already been held, attended by dozens of celebrities including ex-England captain Michael Vaughan, but a state memorial service is being held at Warne’s beloved MCG on Wednesday.

Allan Border, Warne’s first Australia captain, said on Sky Sports: “There’s a sense of sadness but at the same time an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life, a remarkable cricket career and one of our great friends.”

Reflecting on his first memories of Warne ahead of a service where around 50,000 spectators are expected to attend, Border added: “He was instantly likeable, that was a solid start.

“I just liked the way he went about his work and the character he brought to the team.

“There was a little bit of cockiness about him, this young, fresh face with the peroxide blond hair and the stud earring and the rest of it that went with it. Instantly there was something there.”

Warne ended his career with a then world record 708 wickets in 145 Tests, which has since been surpassed by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, and recorded a further 293 one-day international wickets, helping Australia to 1999 World Cup glory.

It has been reported that Sir Elton John will perform live via video link for the state funeral, which is open to the public, and that other video tributes will include performances from fellow musicians Ed Sheeran and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Former team-mates including Brett Lee and Andrew Symonds have arrived at the MCG, where Warne, one of cricket’s biggest characters, took an Ashes hat-trick and his 700th Test wicket.

“Shane, for me, was the greatest cricketer that’s ever played the game,” former England captain Nasser Hussain said on Sky Sports.

“You just can’t believe that the great man has left us, so it is surreal, but Shane would have wanted it like this. If there was one place he would want to be remembered, it is here.

“He was an unbelievable cricketer and bloke. He is so much more than the stats of 708 Test match wickets. He was an entertainer, centre stage at any venue. Bars emptied when Shane Warne came out to bowl.”

Just before the memorial service got under way, Warne’s former team-mate Adam Gilchrist said on Sky: “The sense of not believing it still remains.

“There’s so many memories he leaves us with that we can now take forward and maybe tonight puts a bit of a full stop on the grieving and we can really start enjoying what Shane Warne contributed to all our lives, sporting and personally.”

With chants echoing around the MCG, the state service got under way, where Greta Bradman – the daughter of Sir Donald Bradman, named alongside Warne as one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Century in 2000 – sang the Australian national anthem.

Keith Warne, father of Shane Warne, spoke during the memorial service (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP/PA)

Warne’s dad Keith paid a heartfelt tribute to his son, saying in his eulogy: “Friday March 4, 2022, darkest day in our family’s life. It was a day that our son, Shane Keith Warne, was tragically and suddenly taken from us.

“Our family loss of a loved son, a loving brother to Jason and a devoted father to Brooke, Jackson and Summer.

“The world lost a much-loved cricketing legend whose feats on and off the cricket field will go down in history for all time.

“Looking forward to a future without Shane is inconceivable. We do take comfort in knowing that Shane packed more in his life of 52 years, five months and 19 days than most people would in two lifetimes.”