Bandon, Midleton dream of glory

Munster duo Bandon Grammar and Midleton College are dreaming of national glory on Wednesday as they contest the semi-final stages of the All-Ireland Schoolboy Championships in Dublin.

The former will meet King’s Hospital while Midleton take on the favourites Banbridge Academy, both at Three Rock Rovers’ Grange Road venue at 11am with the Tasmanian Shield the target.

For Bandon, they come into the All-Irelands in great shape having won Section One of their group with success against Friends School, Cookstown High, and Newpark while they have also taken the Munster Senior A league and the cup crown last week with success against Midleton.

Irish underage players like Mark Collins, Ian Perrott, Callum McCourt, and Sam Dale are the key players while goalkeeper Harry Forsey has impressed on the club front with Bandon HC.

They are gunning for a first title since 2005 when they had contested three successive finals. Standing in their way is a King’s Hospital side who have been something of a surprise package but have real quality in Rex Dunlop to guide things along.

Midleton have never won the big prize with their last semi-final coming a decade ago. They made it through in the most dramatic fashion possible as they edged a three-way tie on points with their goals scored column being the ultimate decider in Section 4.

With their own group games complete - two draws and a 5-0 win over Methody - they had to wait and hope for High School and Wallace HS to draw and so it came to pass, their 11 goals scored in three games proving key.

Johnny Spillane is the top scorer and captain and he is backed up by Leaving Cert students Ben and David Ryan, Paul Curtin, and Arron Brohkorb who provide solidity across the midfield and defensive lines.

Up and coming young players Evan Bolster, Sean Curtin, Daragh Daly, and Robert Olden play a key role, too.

In Banbridge, they face the pedigree team in this competition’s history with five titles to their name and three final appearances in the last five editions.

They have won both of Ulster’s big tournaments, the Burney Cup and the McCullough Cup, while their 2-0 victory over Leinster double-winners Wesley in their All-Ireland group was a major statement of intent.