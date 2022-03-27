Eddie Dunbar: 'People around will know how much this means to me'

Relief was the overriding emotion for Eddie Dunbar who won his first professional bike race, the prestigious five-day Coppi e Bartali in Italy, on Saturday.

The 25-year old Cork man prevailed by nine seconds from his INEOS Grenadiers teammate Ben Tulett and the victory was all the sweeter given the battles with bad luck and injuries he has waged over the past year.

“It was a relief more than anything to win,” Dunbar told The Irish Examiner last night.

“People around me who know what I have been through will know how much this means to me.

“I never make a big thing out of it because I always believed in myself but there were definitely times with all the crashes where you think ´how much more of this can I take before…with no reward for it?´

”This week more than made up for all that.

“It was a good buzz all week with the team. We won two stages, we were second twice and we rode fantastically as a unit.

“I might be getting older, but it doesn´t get any easier.

“It just feels like every year the level goes up and it gets harder! You always have the same conversations with fellas at the start of the year and they're saying ´it's way more stressful this year´.

“But for sure it's hard to win a bike race, no matter what race it is.

"Actually, the hardest thing about winning is replying to everyone!

“The phone was hopping on Saturday night and I appreciate all the messages.

"It is good for cycling back home to have someone in the limelight again.

“Everyone knows how important the sport in Ireland is to me and to get a shout out on the 9 o'clock and Six One news was really nice.”

Crashes are an occupational hazard in the sport of cycling, but Dunbar has had more than his share.

Ill-timed spills cost him several Grand Tour starts in the last two years, but he's hoping that run of bad luck is behind him.

“This is probably the first time in a while I´ve gotten through March without a crash or I wasn't sick.

“It is an important time of year to build for races, and I know what I am capable of when I get that run.

"I have done 16 hard races so far this year - and hard training too, so it's nice to see that paying off.

“Going off numbers like heart rate and power… this is the best I have ever felt, which is positive. So the more racing I do and the more consistency I get, the better. And getting another Grand Tour into the legs will help too.”

In terms of the future he's reluctant to get too far ahead, for he knows it can all change so quickly.

Next up is the Tour of The Basque Country which starts next week, followed by the Tour of the Alps and hopefully a return to the Giro d´Italia for the first time since 2019.

“I won't look too far ahead. I prefer to keep my head down and keep doing what I´ve been doing,” he added. “The main thing is to continue on this form, continue racing and after that the selection for other races will take care of itself.”