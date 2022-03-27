Catholic Institute qualify for women's Irish Senior Cup final

The changing of the guard continues as Pembroke and Catholic Institute will contest the women’s Irish Senior Cup final in late April following their Sunday semi-final wins.

The latter will be looking to win the title for the first time while Pembroke have not won the cup since 1975.

Insta left it late on Sunday afternoon in Rosbrien to turn things around as UCD – winners of three of the last four editions of the cup – looked set to be the first club to win in Limerick this season thanks to a Hannah McLoughlin penalty corner strike.

But two goals from Naomi Carroll in the last 10 minutes saw Institute turn the game on its head for a 2-1 success. It will be their third final appearance, their most recent coming in 1984.

Pembroke, meanwhile, showed no hangover from their EYHL celebrations on Saturday as they beat Pegasus 2-0 at Serpentine Avenue with Orla Macken and Gillian Pinder’s penalty stroke in the second half making the difference.

On the men’s side, reigning champions Lisnagarvey were pushed to the absolute limit at the unfamiliar Beaufort surrounds as they beat Glenanne in an epic shoot-out.

Jonny Lynch’s goal put Garvey in control but Richard Couse levelled in the fourth quarter to send the game to the shoot-out which went all the way to 8-7 before Daniel Nelson slotted the winner.

Monkstown will be Garvey’s opponent. They looked to be coasting when Jeremy Duncan scored twice in the first half, adding to one from Lee Cole to make it 3-0 against Cookstown, but the Co Tyrone side – who ply their trade in the Ulster Premier Division – grabbed goals from Calum Anderson and Michael Kerr to give the Dubliners a real fright.

The two finals will take place on April 30 in Belfield.

Men Irish Senior Cup semi-finals:

Glenanne 1 (R Couse) Lisnagarvey 1 (J Lynch), Lisnagarvey win shoot-out 8-7;

Monkstown 3 (J Duncan 2, L Cole) Cookstown 2 (C Anderson, M Kerr)

Women Irish Senior Cup semi-finals:

Catholic Institute 2 (N Carroll 2) UCD 1 (H McLoughlin); Pembroke 2 (O Macken, G Pinder) Pegasus 0