Neptune bring Ballincollig's Super 15-1 season to a shuddering halt

BALLIJCOLIG's nigh-perfect debut season in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League came to a shuddering halt Saturday night as Cork rivals C&S Neptune inflicted a first home defeat to book a place in the final.

It raises the perennial debate whether the Superleague's leaders should be winners at season's end, but Neptune won't mind that, with player/coach Colin O’Reilly hailing the 92-75 win “a huge achievement”.

He added: “To beat the top seed on the road is a huge achievement for this group. They dominated the first 15 minutes of the game and had a huge 17 point lead, but there was no panic on our end. We had started to see a few things working and knew that if we could get back in contention that we had the experience to close out knockout games on the road. The game swung in the 4th, where we made consecutive threes down the stretch, which gave us the lead and we held our composure to see it out from the free throw line.”

Nil Sabata was C&S Neptune’s leading scorer on 21, backed up by Miles Washington (14), Ireland international Roy Downey (14) and Richard Gittens (13). Andre Nation was the game’s top scorer, on 26 points, while Tradehouse Central Ballincollig also had notable contributions from Ireland international Adrian O'Sullivan (19) and Milorad Sedlarevic (13).

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig posted a 15-1 regular-season record and head coach Kieran O’Sullivan felt that should be sufficient to be crowned Superleague winners.

“We are here to stay at the top table and will go again next year. The MNCC (Men’s National Competitions Committee) need to review the rules and make the league best record the winners. Credit to Neptune, they played a fine game and it was going to be tough to beat them three times in a row”, O’Sullivan stated.

Ballincollig’s lead was whittled down to a single point, 58-57, by the end of the third, before a strong fourth quarter saw C&S Neptune pull clear and reach their second final of the season, having reached InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup final in January.

The second semi-final sees North Conference winners DBS Éanna at home against InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors on Sunday.

Meanwhile, EJ Sligo All-Stars will be playing in the Super League next season, securing promotion after defeating after defeating IT Carlow 94-68 in their InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 semi-final. Promotion is offered to each club who reaches the Division 1 playoff final.

Head coach Shane O’Meara said: “I'm over the moon for the players, they've invested so much time and energy into our league campaign. They've grown as a team and as individuals and they're showing all our academy players what it means to be part of a team, part of a club.

“Our club executive and volunteer groups are second to none in ensuring that all the needs of our team are met and that the game is promoted in the right way.

“We knew Carlow were going to play a fast paced intense game and despite a rocky start, once we took the lead you could see our body language was that of a team that was hungry to win. Our effort on defence and our selfless execution on offense was hard to live with. Tonight was the perfect storm for us and Glen (Monaghan) and I couldn't be more proud of the lads.” The second semi-final sees UCC Demons host Grand Hotel Malahide on Sunday.

Meanwhile NUIG Mystics are just one win away from recording a women's Cup-League treble, after an 86-73 overtime victory against Griffith College Templeogue in the MissQuote.ie Division 1 League Cup semi-finals. Paul O’Brien’s side have already claimed MissQuote.ie Division 1 League title and InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup.

Another side hunting a treble this season are Mark Scannell's UCC Glanmire They meet DCU Mercy on Sunday in one Superleague semi with Singleton SuperValu Brunell hosting WIT Waterford Wildcats in the other.

More to follow