Eddie Dunbar wins Coppi e Bartali in Italy

The Cork man has become the first Irishman to win a professional stage race in eight years
Cork's Eddie Dunbar of Team INEOS Grenadiers White Leader Jersey (R) celebrates winning the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali in Cantagrillo, Italy. 

Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 16:28
Brian Canty

Eddie Dunbar has become the first Irishman to win a professional stage race in eight years after he claimed the five-day Coppi e Bartali in Italy today.

The 25-year old Corkman withstood repeated attacks by those closest to him on the General Classification but held firm to notch a career-best result.

Not since the recently-retired Nicolas Roche won the Route de Sud in 2014 has an Irishman been victorious at the end of a stage race, the cycling term given to events lasting more than one day.

Dunbar began the day just nine seconds ahead of his nearest challenger - his 20-year old INEOS Grenadiers teammate Ben Tulett.

Half dozen others began the day within a minute of Dunbar.

It all made for a tense and drama-filled final day of racing over 160 hilly kilometres, which Dunbar and his team controlled magnificently.

The team included former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas who did some Trojan work in reeling in a threatening breakaway that animated the stage.

Approaching the finish, Dunbar was still very much to the fore and though he had to be vigilant to a number of stinging attacks he was equal to anything thrown at him.

QuickStep Alpha Vinyl notched a memorable 1-2 for stage honours with Josef Cerny and Remi Cavagna coming home alone, as the battle for the overall title waged behind them.

Dunbar crossed the line alongside those closest him on the standings, and did enough to claim a career milestone

