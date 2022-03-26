Olympian Finn Lynch named Irish 'Sailor of the Year'

Olympian Finn Lynch was named Sailor of the Year at today's Irish Sailing Awards.

The Carlow native had a stellar 2021, culminating in a silver medal at the ILCA 7 Laser World Championships in Barcelona in November. That result was the best achieved by an Irish sailor in any Olympic discipline and came within weeks of his 7th place at the ILCA 7 Laser European Championships.

James O’Callaghan, Irish Sailing Performance Director said: “Finn’s progression since his Olympic qualifying disappointment has been phenomenal. He’s responded like a true champion winning a World Championship silver medal. The recognition from the Irish sailing community and his status as Irish Sailing Sailor of the year is truly deserved”.

Lynch was not the only Olympian honoured as Annalise Murphy received the Association's President’s Award to mark the end of her stellar Olympic sailing career.

Patrick Coveney, Greencore CEO and outgoing chair of the Irish Sailing Olympic Steering Group commented: “Annalise is perhaps the greatest Irish sailor of all time and has changed the way sailing is seen in this country”.

Meanwhile Eve McMahon of Howth Yacht Club won Irish Sailing Youth Sailor of the Year for the third year in a row.

In July she won gold at the ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) Youth World Championships in Italy, followed swiftly by a silver medal at the EURILCA Laser Radial Youth Championships in Croatia. In December she finished fourth at the ILCA6 Youth Sailing World Championships in Oman.

Oysterhaven Centre in Cork took the Irish Sailing Training Centre of the Year award, having been nominated as winners of the South Region. The two other nominees were Courtown Sailing Club (East Region winners) and Royal Western YC and Kilrush Marina (winner of the West Region).

The Sustainability Award was won by Malahide Seascouts in Dublin for their innovative Gear Grab scheme.

Skerries Sailing Club won the Irish Sailing Inclusion Award for their work with Skerries Autism Friendly Town Group to introduce children with additional needs to sailing.

The Leadership Award went to Mary Duffy of Bray Sailing Club, a sailor with no arms who represented Ireland at the Hansa World Sailing Championships and finished 14th despite only starting sailing in 2018.

Volunteer of the Year went to Elaine O’Mahoney of Royal Western YC and Kilrush Marina while Senior Instructor of the Year Award went to Kris Long of Crookhaven Harbour Sailing Club in Cork.