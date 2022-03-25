Methodist College Belfast win All-Ireland Schoolgirls Championships

Jiwon Hong struck the vital goal against Salerno for Methody to win the Kate Russell All-Ireland Schoolgirls Championships for the second time
Methodist College Belfast win All-Ireland Schoolgirls Championships

Mandatory Credit ¬©INPHO/Donall Farmer

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 18:35
Stephen Findlater

Methodist College Belfast won the Kate Russell All-Ireland Schoolgirls Championships for the second time as Jiwon Hong struck the vital goal against Salerno at Dangan.

The tournament went down to the wire with Methody needing just a draw in the final game of the competition but a win for Galway hosts Salerno could have seen them nick the title.

And they put themselves in the frame as they led twice with Grace Walsh putting them 1-0 up only for Ruby Tindall to tie things up. Then a spectacular Anna Costello penalty corner early in the second half had Salerno dreaming of bringing the title back to Connacht for just a third time in its 42 year history.

But Hong snagged the equaliser for Methody to make it 2-2 and they held on for that key result to stay clear in the round-robin table after two intense days.

Earlier in the day, Methody beat Kilkenny College 2-0 via Jen Lamont and Sophie Moffett goals to move in front in the table for the first time with Salerno drawing with Holy Child Killiney.

Crescent Comp made a late charge for glory with a 2-0 win over Kilkenny followed up by a 1-0 victory over Holy Child but, in the end, it was only enough for bronze overall.

Kate Russell All-Ireland Schoolgirls Championships Friday results: Crescent Comp 2 (H Doupe, S Fitzgerald) Kilkenny College 0; Salerno 2 (R Heaney, A Folan) Holy Child Killiney 2 (O Napier, A Purcell); Kilkenny College 0 Methodist Colleg Belfast 2 (J Lamont, S Moffett); Crescent Comp 1 (C Horan) Holy Child Killiney 0; Salerno 2 (G Walsh, A Costello) Methodist College Belfast 2 (J Hong, R Tindall) Standings: 1. Methodist College Belfast 8pts (+3) 2. Salerno 6pts (+2) 3. Crescent Comp 6pts (0) 4. Holy Child Killiney 5pts (0) 5. Kilkenny College 1pt (-5)

More in this section

Eddie Dunbar 20/5/2020 Leader Dunbar just one stage from glory in Italy
Saudi Arabia F1 GP Auto Racing Lewis Hamilton remains uncomfortable as F1 season lands in Saudi Arabia
Kanturk's Eddie Dunbar retains leader's jersey at Coppi e Bartali Kanturk's Eddie Dunbar retains leader's jersey at Coppi e Bartali
#Hockey
<p>Aramco attack: A cloud of smoke rises from a burning oil depot in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Friday. Pic: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar</p>

Saudi GP gets the go-ahead despite attack on oil facility near track

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up