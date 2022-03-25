Methodist College Belfast win All-Ireland Schoolgirls Championships

Methodist College Belfast won the Kate Russell All-Ireland Schoolgirls Championships for the second time as Jiwon Hong struck the vital goal against Salerno at Dangan.
The tournament went down to the wire with Methody needing just a draw in the final game of the competition but a win for Galway hosts Salerno could have seen them nick the title.
And they put themselves in the frame as they led twice with Grace Walsh putting them 1-0 up only for Ruby Tindall to tie things up. Then a spectacular Anna Costello penalty corner early in the second half had Salerno dreaming of bringing the title back to Connacht for just a third time in its 42 year history.
But Hong snagged the equaliser for Methody to make it 2-2 and they held on for that key result to stay clear in the round-robin table after two intense days.
Earlier in the day, Methody beat Kilkenny College 2-0 via Jen Lamont and Sophie Moffett goals to move in front in the table for the first time with Salerno drawing with Holy Child Killiney.
Crescent Comp made a late charge for glory with a 2-0 win over Kilkenny followed up by a 1-0 victory over Holy Child but, in the end, it was only enough for bronze overall.
Kate Russell All-Ireland Schoolgirls Championships Friday results: Crescent Comp 2 (H Doupe, S Fitzgerald) Kilkenny College 0; Salerno 2 (R Heaney, A Folan) Holy Child Killiney 2 (O Napier, A Purcell); Kilkenny College 0 Methodist Colleg Belfast 2 (J Lamont, S Moffett); Crescent Comp 1 (C Horan) Holy Child Killiney 0; Salerno 2 (G Walsh, A Costello) Methodist College Belfast 2 (J Hong, R Tindall) Standings: 1. Methodist College Belfast 8pts (+3) 2. Salerno 6pts (+2) 3. Crescent Comp 6pts (0) 4. Holy Child Killiney 5pts (0) 5. Kilkenny College 1pt (-5)