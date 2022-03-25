Leader Dunbar just one stage from glory in Italy

Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar is one stage away from winning the biggest race of his career so far, as he leads the prestigious five-day Coppi e Bartali in Italy.
The 25-year old Corkman holds a slender nine-second advantage on top of the General Classification from his INEOS Grenadiers teammate Ben Tulett ahead of tomorrow’s showdown, with Swiss rider Marc Hirschi (UAE Emirates) a further 15 seconds further back in third.
And with six other riders within a minute of Dunbar, it promises to be a nerve-wracking finale on a hard and hilly 160-kilometre final stage.
Today, Dunbar was coolness personified as he finished 13th in the same time as stage winner Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), thus ensuring he lost no time to those nearest to him in the overall standings.
Dunbar is also third and fourth in the Points and Mountains Classifications, respectively.
All eyes will be on the former junior and U23 national champion tomorrow who looks to be at his best ever level at an important stage of the season.
He will have the help of 2018 Tour de France winner, Geraint Thomas, tomorrow as well as experienced hands Cameron Wurf and Laurens de Plus.
His biggest challenger, ironically, is likely to be the aforementioned Tulett who also looks in excellent form and appears poised to strike for the overall.