Leader Dunbar just one stage from glory in Italy

Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar is one stage away from winning the biggest race of his career so far, as he leads the prestigious five-day Coppi e Bartali in Italy.

The 25-year old Corkman holds a slender nine-second advantage on top of the General Classification from his INEOS Grenadiers teammate Ben Tulett ahead of tomorrow’s showdown, with Swiss rider Marc Hirschi (UAE Emirates) a further 15 seconds further back in third.