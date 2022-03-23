Bandon crowned Munster Senior Schoolboys hockey champions

Sam Dale was on the scoresheet twice as Bandon retained the title they won in 2020, Covid prevented any schools hockey being played last year
Rory Noonan

In an entertaining game Bandon Grammar School were crowned SoHockey Munster Senior Schoolboys hockey champions at Garryduff.

The West Cork side were the defending champions, having last won the title in 2020, with no schools hockey played last year.

Overall they were the better side despite the best efforts of a valiant Midleton College side who certainly didn’t make it easy for their opponents.

For them they had impressive displays from the likes of David Ryan and Jonathan Spillane, who can consider themselves a little unlucky to be on the losing side.

But Bandon were just too strong with Sam Dale a constant threat up front for the winners. Added to that were impressive displays from the likes of Mark Collins, Angus Seigne and Callum McCourt who were outstanding over the hour.

However Bandon won’t have much time to celebrate nor will Midleton to lick their wounds as both are in action again next Wednesday in the All-Ireland schools semi-finals in Dublin.

Midleton settled the faster of the two sides and the first real chance fell to them when Ben Ryan beat several defenders before Josh Hamilton-Foott made a last ditch tackle to deny him.

The East Cork side were enjoying the better of the opening exchanges as Bandon Grammar were slow to settle.

Midleton created another opportunity with Evan Bolster going close before Bandon grew more into the tie.

Their first chance came 12 minutes in when McCourt shot just wide following a short corner and four minutes later they took the lead.

Conor Hoban slightly mis-hit his shot but Sam Dale was on hand to finish to the back of the net to put the West Cork side in front.

Straight from the restart they regained possession as Dale shot just over the bar.

Just before half-time Dale did get his second, when McCourt took on the Midleton defence, beating several players to set up Dale to see them lead 2-0 at half-time.

Any chance of a Midleton College comeback were dealt another blow just two minutes into the second-half when Evan Cullinane got Bandon’s third.

They could have gone further ahead but Midleton keeper Bailey Stuart saved well from Collins.

To their credit, Midleton never gave in with Ryan and Spillane going close.

With 43 minutes gone Darragh Daly’s effort for Midleton was well blocked by Hamilton-Foott to keep his side three up.

With nothing to lose, Midleton kept going forward in search of goals, with Spillane, Bruno Riviere and Ben Ryan all going close.

But it wasn’t to be as Bandon ran out winners to complete the domestic double, having already secured the league title in recent weeks.

Scorers for Bandon Grammar: S Dale (2), E Cullinane.

BANDON GRAMMAR: H Forsey, S Landy, T Brown, A Buttimer, J Hamilton-Foott, I Perrott, T Spencer, C Gilbert, A Seigne, C McCourt, M Collns, C Hoban, M Harrington, G Van Der Schulenburg, E Cullinane, J Horgan, S Dale, G Gash.

MIDLETON COLLEGE: B Stuart, E Smyth, S Curtin, D Ryan, A Brodkorb, D Daly, R Murphy, B Ryan, P Curtin, K Read, J Spillane, R Olden, A Sweetnam, D Spillane, E Bolster, R Daly, O Curtin, B Riviere.

Umpires: Finbarr Kelleher, Brian Attridge.

