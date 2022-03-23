Watch: Sonny Bill Williams knocks out Barry Hall

Former Aussie Rules player Hall was a hate figure for Ireland fans during International Rules series
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 07: Quade Cooper of Australia and Sonny Bill Williams of New Zealand share a laugh after the 2016 Sydney Sevens cup final match between Australia and New Zealand at Allianz Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 13:02
TJ Galvin

New Zealand rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams knocked out Barry Hall in the first round of their boxing match in Sydney.

36-year-old Williams, who represented New Zealand in both rugby league and rugby union, is trained by Andy Lee and moved his professional record to 9-0.

Lee took over as trainer after being introduced to the two time World Cup winner by fellow New Zealander Joseph Parker in December.

Tensions had risen during the weigh-in when Hall appeared to headbutt the All-Blacks legend.

Hall, an AFL Hall of Famer, seemed hopelessly out of his depth in the contest. The 45-year-old was on the canvas twice before eventually being knocked out inside two minutes. It was Hall’s second ever professional fight.

Irish fans will remember Hall from his appearances against Ireland in the 2003 and 2006 International Rules series. He was captain for the latter which went down as one of the most controversial in the hybrid series – with Graham Geraghty being knocked unconscious in the second test.

