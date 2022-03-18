Phil Healy bows out at semi-final stage

Phil Healy held her head high after bowing out of the women’s 400m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade tonight. The Bandon AC athlete was well off her best in the semi-final when fading to sixth place in 52.40.

Earlier in the day Healy had taken victory in her heat in 51.75 and, having drawn the favourable lane six in the semi-final, hopes were high that she could advance to the six-woman final. However, after reaching halfway in fourth place, Healy was unable to summon anything to challenge for a top-three qualifying spot, her legs becoming bankrupt over the final 50 metres.

Healy had battled a bout of Covid last week and delayed her journey to Belgrade to put in one last “tester session” on Tuesday, which she said went “crap”. She considered withdrawing from the individual 400m as a result but together with coach Shane McCormack, she decided she had “nothing to lose” by lining up.

“This day last week I thought I wouldn’t be on the plane at all, so look, it’s been an unbelievable indoor season, six times under 52 seconds, so I have to be happy and take that on to outdoors,” she said.

“That race just shows indoor running: it’s messy. I was in lane three at one point and veering in and out. I’d obviously have liked to be up the field further and I wanted to get to the final, but it wasn’t to be today. I’ll take a rest now and come back out for the relay on Sunday.”

Molly Scott turned in a strong performance to finish seventh in her 60m semi-final in 7.23, which was shy of her PB of 7.19 but an improvement on the 7.26 she ran in the heats earlier in the day.

“I was nervous, I was doubting myself, but that was a much better race for me,” she said. “I came here to PB so I am disappointed I would have loved to get the (national) record and I came close enough to it, but not enough.

“I’m going to come back here in two years and I’ve a lot of things to put together but I’ll be up there. I know I can run seven seconds. I was born to do it.”

Mark English was eliminated from the men’s 800m after an off-colour performance, the three-time European medallist finishing fifth and last in his heat in 1:51.35.

“I haven’t had the right preparation,” said English. “I got Covid last week and I thought I was able to come out and run but it proved a little bit too much. My winter was going well until about two weeks ago but unfortunately these things happen and I just wasn’t where I needed to be. But I’m excited to get back out and help the (4x400m) relay team on Sunday.”

Sophie Becker missed out on qualification for the 400m semi-final after finishing third in what was a messy heat in 53.47. “It was a cat-fight through the bell, I was happy with how I ran the first 200 but the scrap in front of me messed up my stride pattern,” said Becker.

“I lost my rhythm and once you lose it it’s hard to get it back. I was coming in looking for a PB and it hasn’t happened, but what can you do? I’m excited for the rest of the year.”

Sarah Healy cut a frustrated figure after finishing fifth in her 1500m heat in 4:12.44, Healy losing contact with her rivals over the latter half, an issue she blamed on a mental lapse.

“I just let it get away from me, which is really annoying,” said Healy. “The way it played out, the girl in front of me got the third (qualifying) spot and I thought it was gone, it was my mistake. I should have kept going.

“It’s a big lesson. I should have stayed more calm but sometimes you accept it’s not going your way when you really shouldn’t. There’s a lot of learning from this. I thought I’d overcome this stage, but not yet.”

Darragh McElhinney endured a rough experience on his debut at this level, eliminated after finishing ninth in his 3000m heat in 8:06.31.

“It started hurting earlier than I would have liked, and I tried to put myself into contention but I felt I wasn’t mentally ready for when I got into that top two or three and lads started coming by me,” he said.

“The last few laps were really horrible, it’s not the performance I wanted to give, but it’s my first senior championships and at least I’ll get experience from it. But I felt kind of flat – it’s disappointing. Next time I come out here, I’m not going to put out a performance like that.”

World Indoor Championships: Live, BBC Two, 8.15am/4:30pm; World Athletics YouTube, 8.20am/4.40pm

Irish in action, Saturday (all times Irish)

Sarah Lavin, women’s 60m hurdles heats, 8.50am; *semi-final, 5.15pm

Israel Olatunde, men’s 60m heats, 9.52am; *semi-final, 5.40pm

Luke McCann, men’s 1500m heats, 11.15am

Andrew Coscoran, men’s 1500m heats, 11.39am

Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner, women’s 800m heats, 10.54am