Phil Healy powers to World Indoor semi-final

Phil Healy shook off a recent bout of Covid to turn in a superb performance at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade this morning, the Bandon AC sprinter taking victory in her 400m heat in 51.75 seconds.

Healy bided her time behind Dutch sprinter Lieke Klaver through the first 300m but swept past her opponent up the home straight to take victory, and with it a key outer lane in this evening’s semi-final.

“It was so important to get that win to get a decent lane,” she said. “I didn’t expect to win the heat as the Dutch girl is so quick, but I felt good coming down the last 60 so I said I’d go get that win as it’s so important for this evening.”

Healy battled a bout of Covid last week and delayed her journey to Belgrade to put in one last “tester session” on Tuesday, which she said went “crap”. She considered withdrawing from the individual 400m as a result but together with coach Shane McCormack, she decided she had “nothing to lose” by lining up today.

“Derval (O’Rourke) sent me a voice note yesterday saying the hard work is done, that last week is a few days out of years of hard work, so go out there and put it behind me,” she said. “That’s what I did.”

The women’s 400m semi-finals will take place at 5:35pm Irish time today.

“It’s a short turnaround so it’s about reassessing what lane I’m in, where I need to position myself,” said Healy. “There’s nothing to lose, it’s a world semi-final and it’s all to play for. I’ll be fighting until the end.”

Healy’s performance was the major ray of light on an otherwise sub-par start for the Irish team. Mark English bowed out of the men’s 800m after an off-colour performance, the Donegal athlete finishing fifth and last in his heat in 1:51.35.

“I haven’t had the right preparation,” said English. “I got Covid last week and I thought I was able to come out and run but it proved a little bit too much. My winter was going well until about two weeks ago but unfortunately these things happen and I just wasn’t where I needed to be. But I’m excited to get back out and help the (4x400m) relay team on Sunday.”

Molly Scott was also well off her best in the women’s 60m heats, the Carlow sprinter fifth in her heat in 7.26, which secured her spot as a non-automatic qualifier for this evening’s semi-final, which takes place at 5:05pm Irish time.

“I’m disappointed with how that went and I thought it’d actually be slower,” said Scott. “I definitely have more in me.” Sophie Becker missed out on qualification for the 400m semi-final after finishing third in what was a messy heat in 53.47. “It was a cat-fight through the bell, I was happy with how I ran the first 200 but the scrap in front of me messed up my stride pattern,” said Becker. “I lost my rhythm and once you lose it it’s hard to get it back. I was coming in looking for a PB and it hasn’t happened, but what can you do? I’m excited for the rest of the year.”

Sarah Healy cut a frustrated figure after finishing fifth in her 1500m heat in 4:12.44, Healy losing contact with her rivals over the latter half, an issue she blamed on a mental lapse.

“I just let it get away from me, which is really annoying,” said Healy. “The way it played out, the girl in front of me got the third (qualifying) spot and I thought it was gone, it was my mistake. I should have kept going. It’s a big lesson. I should have stayed more calm but sometimes you accept it’s not going your way when you really shouldn’t. There’s a lot of learning from this. I thought I’d overcome this stage, but not yet.”

