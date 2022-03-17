Harlequins win inaugural Munster Senior Cup

Munster Senior Cup Final: Harlequins 2 UCC 2 (Harlequins won 2-1 on shuttles)

Former Irish international, Yvonne O’Byrne showed she is still one of the top players in the game as she inspired her side to victory in the inaugural Munster Senior Cup final at Harlequin Park.

This is an extra competition that was added to allow both Quins and Catholic Institute to play in, as they can’t play in the Division One Cup due to their involvement with the EY Irish Hockey League.

O’Byrne dominated the game from midfield and got Quins' first goal as they came from two down to take it to shuttles, where she also scored the winning one.

UCC enjoyed the better of the early exchanges with Jane Murphy going close early on. It was no great surprise when they took the lead in the fifth minute when Aoibhinn Martin played Sophie Clein in to make it 1-0 to the college side.

Four minutes later they doubled their lead, from a short corner.

Women's Munster Senior Cup Hockey Final, Cork Harlequins V's UCC, at Farmers Cross, Cork.

The ball was mishit but Emma Cripps picked it up and played it back into the circle to Jane Murphy who found the back of the net.

Quins started to grow into the contest, with Leah O’Shea going close on a number of occasions and Roisin O’Dea stopping a shot close to the line for UCC, denying Rachel O’Shea.

Just before half-time they pulled a goal back, from their third short corner, when O’Byrne scored to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Chances were few and far between in the second half, but overall Quins were the better of the two sides.

With O’Byrne dominating at midfield they continued to drive forward in search of an equaliser and it was no great surprise when they did.

O’Byrne was involved as her shot from a short corner was touched home by Leah O’Shea.

They came closest to getting a winner when O’Byrne played Michelle Barry in but O’Dea stopped her shot on the line.

Yvonne O'Byrne, Cork Harlequins, Emma Cripps, UCC

In the shuttles, Nikki Barry put UCC in front with Lauren Cripps equalising with Quins' fourth attempt.

UCC missed their fifth and O’Byrne knew that if she scored they would win. She didn’t disappoint as her side won the inaugural Munster Senior Cup.

Scorers for UCC: A O’Mahony, J Murphy, N Barry.

Harlequins: Y O’Byrne (two), L O’Shea, L Cripps.

UCC: L McHugh, E Cripps, E Kerr, N Barry, S Clein, A O’Mahony, R Kingston, A Martin, R O’Dea, E O’Sullivan, A Stokes, J Murphy, E O’Donoghue, C Dring, L Ryan, I Lyons.

HARLEQUINS: L Bateman, L Power, Y O’Byrne, R Walsh, N Sexton, I Kingston, A Power, L Cripps, A O’Shea, K Moore, M Barry, A Nangle, L O’Shea, B O’Hare, R O’Shea, C Sargent, B A O’Farrell.

Umpires: Liz Clifford and Jim Butler.