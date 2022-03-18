English remains Ireland's best hope at World Indoors

The World Indoors have traditionally been a fruitful championship for the Irish, with 10 medals from 17 past editions. The last one came in 2006 via Derval O’Rourke, who won 60m hurdles gold in Moscow. Even if looking at this year’s edition through an optimistic, green-tinted lens, it’s hard to see any medals for the Irish, with personal bests and high placings the key metrics of success.
If there is an athlete with the class and championship calibre to make an impact, it’s Mark English, who has three European medals (two indoor, one outdoor) to his name. The Irish record holder will get his championships under way in the 800m heats this afternoon, but with a large field set to be reduced to just six, making the final will require something special.
English, however, is a wily racer who has proven his fitness this year, clocking 1:46.89 in a world-class race in Torun, Poland. In Belgrade, the men’s 800m looks a wide-open contest, with no outstanding favourite, and while English has a bit to find on season’s best with his chief rivals, his calibre is such that he will fear none of them if at his best.
Molly Scott will be the first of the Irish on her marks today, the Carlow sprinter undoubtedly looking to reclaim the national record from Rhasidat Adeleke, who broke her 7.19 mark by clocking 7.17 at the NCAA Championships last weekend.
Phil Healy will open her campaign in the women’s 400m heats this morning and she has the pace and skills to advance to tonight’s semi-finals. A place in tomorrow’s final would require the performance of her career, though the Bandon AC athlete is in the form of her life, having clocked a PB of 51.66 earlier this month in Madrid.