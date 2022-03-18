Andrew Coscoran keeps picking up the pace

By now, Andrew Coscoran has got used to racing prodigies. The 25-year-old’s final tune-up ahead of this weekend’s World Indoor Championships in Belgrade was, after all, a race that boiled down to a head-to-head duel with one of the brightest young talents in Irish sport.

In Abbotstown last week, the Balbriggan native had to draw on all his speed, strength and tactical experience to repel the late charge of Nick Griggs, the gifted 17-year-old from Tyrone who obliterated the European U20 indoor mile record with 3:56.40, with Coscoran finishing a few inches in front with 3:56.27.

It’s so far been a breakthrough season for Coscoran. He took victory in the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in New York last month, clocking a 3:53.64 mile, but came down with Covid days after that race. He felt a little off the day of the event, though negative tests convinced him it was just the standard fatigue of hard training.

“You know when you get sick and you feel like s**t but can get on with it? It was like that,” he says.

“But the after-effects were what affected me.”

After shaking off Covid, his system a little weakened, Coscoran came down with a couple of head colds in the weeks that followed.

“I just couldn’t get momentum in training, I had no energy,” he says. “It makes you run down and you pick up other things because you’re run down.”

But as he slowly came around, both he and coach Feidhlim Kelly knew they needed one final blowout ahead of the World Indoors, which is where that race in Abbotstown came in.

“In my head I didn’t think anyone would challenge me, but obviously Nick Griggs is a world-class athlete,” says Coscoran.

The plan was to run four-minute mile pace through the first kilometre, then wind it up to practise the championship-style burn-up he’ll face this weekend in Belgrade. But after the pacemaker went out faster than planned, Coscoran decided to go with him, with Griggs also following in his slipstream.

“With 400 to go I stopped looking at the clock and was like, ‘Jesus, Nick is still on me,’” says Coscoran. “I put in a little surge to try to lose him, but he was still there, put in another surge, and he was still there. He’s an unbelievable talent, he trains sensibly and has a good head on his shoulders, so there’s no reason he can’t go big places.”

Over the past year, Coscoran has already been to such places, making the European Indoor final in Poland last March before making the Olympic 1500m semi-final in Tokyo. In both events, he raced the ultimate athletics prodigy, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who last month broke the world indoor 1500m record by clocking 3:30.60.

The Norwegian 21-year-old, the reigning Olympic champion, is red-hot favourite for gold in Sunday’s World Indoor 1500m final, which Coscoran hopes to be a part of if he can advance from tomorrow’s heats. That looks a tough task, but the past year has shown Coscoran he can compete at this level.

“You know if Jakob is in the race it’s going to be a fast race and you’ve just got to get ready to time trial, to hold on as long as you can,” he says. “It’s probably going to be won faster than 3:34, and you know the top spot is likely going to be taken because he just is a class apart from everyone at the moment.

“Indoor running is more tactical, placement is hugely important, so I’d be trying to be up in the top six, giving yourself a chance. Everyone is a good runner and tactics play such a big part that you need to be there. I’m due a big performance and hopefully, it’ll materialise on the day.” It’s been an up-and-down season so far, with Coscoran 12th in a pedestrian 4:03.81 in the famed Wanamaker Mile in New York shortly before his breakthrough win in Staten Island. He doesn’t know what’s coming this weekend, but that’s the charm of major championships.

“If it clicks on the day, it’s going to go well,” he says. “I know it’s in the tank and I know something is raring to fly.”