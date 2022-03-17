Alistair Fisher looking to complete upward spiral in West Cork Rally

Motorsport

With no previous winner amongst the top echelon of Saturday's Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally, the second round of the Acesigns Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, there is an extra incentive for the ITRC regulars to secure victory.

Top seed Fermanagh’s Alistair Fisher (VW Polo GTi R5) has probably the biggest motivating factor - third in 2018 and second in 2019 (the last time the rally was held). He's love to complete a unique upward spiral in Clonakilty.

Fourteen stages stand in his way along with key opposition from the in-form Monaghan driver Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5), who has won the opening round along with the National Championship opener in Mayo and, like Fisher, has good knowledge of the terrain.

With good weather predicted, the pace will be up a few notches from Galway and that will also suit the likes of Derry’s Callum Devine (Ford Fiesta 5) and Welsh ace Meirion Evans (VW Polo GTi R5), who complete a quartet that are considered as the top tier.

But the next level of drivers are closing that gap and are monitoring how Fisher et al perform in every circumstance. Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt (Ford Fiesta Rally 2), local ace Daniel Cronin (VW Polo GTi R5), and Belfast’s Jonny Greer (Citroen C3 Rally 2) are all in that bracket and Cronin may just be the one to raise his game.

Other locals, Owen Murphy and David Guest, both in Ford Fiesta R5s, may lack seat time by comparison but their knowledge of the stages will be more than a compensating factor.

Beginning with the classic Ardfield stage, there are eight stages on the opening day and six including the traditional Ring stage on Sunday with the service park at Darrara Agricultural College.