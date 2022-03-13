Belfast Star coach Fulton warns that Basketball Ireland's registration rules 'aren't fit for purpose' 

The fallout from Belfast Star's withdrawal from the Men’s Super League has deepened with many basketball clubs in disagreement with the ruling that forced the northerners out of the championship.

Basketball Ireland chiefs said the decision was made after the club's officials realised that 'an inadvertent error' was made in the registration of Max Cooper who joined Star from the United States.

Star, who finished second in the Northern Conference, also forfeit all points won this season, with head coach Adrian Fulton saying: “It was a difficult season losing Aidan (Quinn) and Paul (Dick) to season-ending injuries and Liam (Pettigrew) being out until Christmas, but we really figured it out. Since we added Shon Briggs at Christmas, we have been a different team and we felt we had a shot at winning it again.

“Gutted that it has ended this way. It's clear that the rules aren't fit for purpose, but the rule is there and every team has to abide by the rules. It was important for us that the good reputation of our club remains intact, so we felt the only option was to withdraw. Hopefully, the rules will be looked at before next season.

“I have received countless supportive messages from coaches and players throughout the country. The last two Super Legue seasons have been affected by registration issues late on in the schedule, so it's evident that as a sport we need to do a better job in this regard. We wish all the teams left in the playoffs the best of luck. It should still be a very exciting finish to the season and whoever comes out on top will be deserving champions.” The chair of Basketball Ireland's Men’s National Competitions Committee (MNCC), Gerry Kelly, added: “The MNCC will be looking closely at the rules and regulations in the close season, to ensure issues of this nature don’t arise again in future.

"Belfast Star informed the Men’s National Competitions Committee (MNCC) earlier this week that an inadvertent error was made in the registration of their player Max Cooper. This error has necessitated them forfeiting all points won in the National League to date and withdrawal from the National League with immediate effect.

“Having considered the matter, the MNCC was satisfied that the inadvertent error identified by Belfast Star was accurate and accepted the proposal put forward by Belfast Star. This is a very unfortunate outcome for Belfast Star, who were enjoying such a successful season.

“However, the actions of Belfast Star in acknowledging the error and withdrawing from the League is a measure of the integrity demonstrated by the club and the respect it has earned over their almost 60 years in existence and over 40 years in the National League.”

All attentions now turn to the playoffs Griffith College Templeogue, whose game with Belfast Star at the weekend didn’t take place, will now play South Conference winners Tradehouse Central Ballincollig in the quarter-finals of the InsureMyVan.ie Super League playoffs.

Meanwhile, NUIG Mystics will play in the women's MissQuote.ie Super League next season after they defeated Ulster University 76-57 in the Division 1 League final at the National Arena on Sunday.

The Galway side led by nine at the end of the half, 34-25. Ulster University were always chasing, they got within seven by the end of the third, 46-39, before NUIG pulled away in the fourth.

Hazel Finn, who top scored for NUIG Mystics with 15 points, said: “Since I started in the team in NUIG Mystics last year I knew well coming into this team we had something special in us and look at us now, we’ve won both the Cup and League and we’re absolutely delighted.”

NUIG Mystics’ scoring was evenly spread throughout their team, Sara Messler had 11, Courtney Cecere and Kara McCleane with 10 each. For Ulster University, Lexi Possett (15), Alex Mulligan (11) and Abigail Rafferty (11) led their offence.

Men's Superleague playoffs (to be played March 19/20) DBS Éanna v NUIG Maree, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v UCD Marian, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig (bye), Killester v C&S Neptune; MissQuote.ie Super League Champions quarter-finals: WIT Waterford Wildcats v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, DCU Mercy v Killester; Semi-Finals: The Address UCC Glanmire v DCU Mercy/Killester, Singleton SuperValu Brunell v WIT Waterford Wildcats/Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics.

Division 1 Quarter-finals (March 19-20): Grand Hotel Malahide v Limerick Sport Eagles, IT Carlow v Drogheda Wolves, The Barrow Centre, 1pm; EJ Sligo All-Stars v Fr. Mathews, Mercy College, 7.30pm; Sunday 20th March: UCC Demons v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, Mardyke Arena, 3pm

Earlier on Sunday Limerick Sport Huskies claimed the WNLC Cup title, defeating Swords Thunder 88-74. The hard work was done early on, as they took an early lead to have a 44-32 advantage at the interval. MVP on the day was Yuleska Tejeda with 37 points.

Taylor Herd, who shot 23 points on the day, said: “I think we definitely deserved that. I think we were playing for ourselves, we just wanted to have fun, this being our last game of the season. With everything that we’ve been through this season I think it is what we needed – to end on a high note and really just appreciate all the hard work that we put in. We made strides this season, and we’re looking to build on that, so this is a great way to head into next season and have that momentum.”

Super League champions The Address UCC Glanmire finished off their season with an 81-53 win over Trinity Meteors, thanks to strong second half, having only led 41-37 at the break.

The club were presented with the trophy in front of a bumper crowd at the Mardyke, with spectators making a donation to Ukraine, rather than paying an entrance fee for the game.

Said coach Mark Scannell: “It was a great day for our club, another well overdue Super League trophy. I’m thrilled for all those girls who worked so hard all year. Delighted that all the young kids in the club were able to enjoy a day like today."

WIT Waterford Wildcats claimed third spot behind Brunell after back-to-back wins. They defeated Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s 71-49 on Thursday, with Rachel Thompson to the fore on 35 points. It meant a win of any description over Killester on Saturday would ensure they’d finish third ahead of their Dublin opponents. Tommy O’Mahony’s duly did so, and in dramatic style too, thanks to a buzzer-beater from Jasmine Walker to claim a 68-67 win over the Dublin club. Heading the scoring charts for Wildcats were Rachel Thompson (19), Sarah Hickey (18) and Jasmine Walker (12). As for Killester, top scorers were Shannon Power (23), Myah Taylor (22) and Mimi Clarke (9).