Mixed weekend of emotions for Catholic Institute

Sun, 13 Mar, 2022 - 19:41
Stephen Findlater

Catholic Institute’s hopes of a maiden women’s EY Hockey League title faded on Saturday but the Limerick side bounced back immediately to land a first ever Irish Senior Cup semi-final spot on Sunday.

It comes amid a hectic phase in the season with multiple subplots playing out each weekend.

For Insta, they fell to an Aoife Taaffe inspired Loreto in the league 4-2. Leah Clery scored early on for the Munster side but efforts from Aisling Murray and Taaffe had the Dubliners 2-1 up at the break.

And they pushed on with a screamer from Taaffe before a deflected Hannah Matthews effort made it 4-1. Naomi Carroll produced an immaculate camogie-style finish to cut the gap but the loss leaves their title hopes out of their hands.

They are now five points back from leaders Pembroke – whom they meet Saturday at Rosbrien – with two rounds of fixtures to go.

Sunday, though, was a cathartic trip to Banbridge for their twice-postponed Irish Senior Cup quarter-final where first quarter goals from Carroll, Clery and Hannah Kelly set them on their way to a 5-0 success. They will face UCD on March 27th in the final four.

At the bottom of the EYHL, Cork Harlequins were formally relegated as they lost 4-1 at home to Old Alex.

In the promotion battle, UCC ran up a 7-2 win over Covid-hit Galway with Christina Dring and Lauren Ryan both scoring twice, bolstering their place in the play-offs.

Cork C of I were not active in the EYHL2 group and dropped down to fourth due to Lurgan’s victory over NUIG. But the Garryduff side did run up a 10-0 win over Belvedere in Munster Division One to move level with UCC at the top with one game left apiece.

On the men’s side, C of I were the big local winners with a 4-0 victory over Rathgar lifting them into second place in Pool 1 with Jonny Bruton getting a pair of goals. Clontarf jumped into first place in Pool 2, beating a Covid weakened Cork Harlequins 6-1. In Pool 3, Cookstown went top with a 4-1 away win over Mossley, combined with a surprise 2-0 loss for previous leaders Bandon to Portrane

