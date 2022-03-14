Conlan wants Woods' rematch after horror knockout

Michael Conlan says he wants a rematch with Leigh Wood after he was knocked out cold and fell through the ropes in his WBA featherweight title fight in Nottingham.

Conlan, 30, was carried from the ring on a stretcher and taken to hospital following the fight but later given the all-clear after a CT scan.

In frightening scenes, the Belfast boxer, who was on top for most of the clash after knocking Wood down at the end of the first round, tired dramatically in the last round and seemed to be knocked out on the ropes before falling backward and headfirst from the ring to the floor of the arena.

He was treated by paramedics and removed on a stretcher. Early reports said he was conscious backstage and responsive before being loaded into an ambulance. When arriving at hospital he was sitting up before undergoing a CT scan. When he was given the all-clear the Irish Olympian then appeared on social media to calm the fears of his supporters.

“I’m all good folks, cheers for the messages. I’ll be back, good shot and congrats to Leigh and his team,” he wrote on Twitter.

He also said he wanted a rematch with Wood at the City Ground, the home of Wood’s favourite football team, Nottingham Forest.

“Definitely want a rematch, lol,” he wrote.

“I watched the fight, I definitely need to run it back! Up on the cards & 11th was a slip, fatigue was kicking in & I was caught on the temple with a good shot I didn’t see. Respect Leigh Wood, congrats again, you’re a tough f***er, but let's runs it back Eddie Hearn #CityGround.”

Few Irish boxers have been groomed for the top like Conlan has. It was back in 2012 that he won an Olympic bronze medal in London and when he followed that up by winning a world amateur title, things seemed set for glory in Rio in 2016, only for him to be on the wrong end of one of the most notorious decisions in Olympic history.

The upside of the worst day of this life was that it hugely raised his profile, as US promotional powerhouse Top Rank came calling. He made his debut on St Patrick’s Day weekend in 2017 at Madison Square Garden and people were already talking about world titles.

Saturday’s fight was one of the most thrilling seen in a British or Irish ring in years, as Conlan dropped Wood with a big swooping left at the end of the first round. Conlan continued in the ascendancy, beating Wood to the punch and having the final say in most of their exchanges.

Several times Wood looked on the verge of defeat, but he kept coming back, taking the fight to Conlan and trying to wear him out.

In the tenth round, Conlan seemed to finally break Wood with a concerted body attack, but Wood came back again and knocked Conlan down at the end of the 11th.

Midway through the final round, the Irishman backed into the ropes and Wood landed a right that dropped Conlan’s hand by his side, before a smothered follow-up saw Conlan fall through the ropes and down onto the floor.

The fight was instantly waved off by referee Steve Gray as paramedics rushed to help Conlan and Wood tried to quiet the celebrating home crowd.

For the 33-year-old Wood this was a stunning victory. It took him more than a decade of his career to win a British title and five months later he became a world champion in a huge upset when he beat Can Xu to claim the WBA title last July. The win over Conlan in such an exciting fight put him on a new level – one where he can secure his financial future.

A rematch with Conlan is one option, another is a unification fight with Josh Warrington, if the Yorkshireman can regain his IBF title against Kiko Martinez in Leeds on March 26.

A longer shot is a fight in the United States against Mexican legend Leo Santa Cruz, who holds the WBA “super” title.

“For a long time, Leigh Wood has been scrimping around on the road for no money,” Eddie Hearn, the promoter, said. “He made a lot of money tonight and he’s going to make a load of money in the next fight. He deserves everything he gets.” Conlan at least got to pass on his congratulations in person as they met in their hotel on Sunday morning with a promise he would be back.

Meanwhile, there were wins for three Irish boxers, Gary Cully, Caoimhin Agyarko and Thomas Carty on the undercard.

Cully, from Naas, who at 6ft 2in is freakishly tall for a lightweight, recorded the best win of his career as he knocked out Miguel Vazquez, the former IBF lightweight champion from Mexico, in the fifth round.

Belfast middleweight Agyarko extended his unbeaten record to 11 fights with a ten-round unanimous decision over Mexico’s Juan Carlos Rubio, while unbeaten heavyweight Carty, from Dublin, stopped Poland’s Michal Boloz in the fifth round.