Discontent in Irish basketball as distraught Belfast Star forced to withdraw from title chase

The fallout from Belfast Star's withdrawal from the Men’s Super League has deepened with many basketball clubs in disagreement with the ruling that forced the northerners out of the championship.

Basketball Ireland chiefs said the decision was made after the club's officials realised that 'an inadvertent error' was made in the registration of Max Cooper who joined Star from the United States.

Star, who finished second in the Northern Conference, also forfeit all points won this season.

Cooper was registered as Category 1 player which, under FIBA Europe Developed Player (Fed-Player) rules, is a player who played underage basketball between the ages of 12-18 for at least two consecutive years with an official school/club with a National Governing Body which is affiliated to FIBA Europe.

The onus of proof of eligibility is on the club in seeking to register the player.

In the case of Cooper, he attended a school in Essex that didn’t have basketball as a sport and his family decided to move to America at the age of 13.

Club officials at the club are distraught to have been notified of the error in the final week of the season, stopping their bid to retain the title.

Essentially the rule says if a player is born and bred in Ireland but moved to America as a 13-year-old without ever playing basketball, but took it up late in their careers before deciding to return to their homeland as a 22-year-old they would be classed as an American player. Even if they hold an Irish passport.

Adrian Fulton, who has played and coached at all International levels, believes his club genuinely missed the fact that their player hadn’t played basketball in England.

Fulton said: “We are sick and disappointed as a club who have played in the Super League for over 40 years and at the moment everybody associated with us is deeply hurt.”

Although the rule clearly states that the proof of eligibility is with the club, the fact that it has taken the entire season for this to be flagged has left a sour taste with many clubs competing at the top level of Irish basketball.