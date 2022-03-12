Rhasidat Adeleke breaks Irish indoor 60m record again

It's the sixth time either Adeleke or Molly Scott has lowered the record this over the past six weeks
16 July 2021; Rhasidat Adeleke of Ireland after finishing first in the final of the women's 100 metres during day two of the European Athletics U20 Championships at the Kadriorg Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia. Photo by Marko Mumm/Sportsfile

Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 13:16
Cathal Dennehy

Teenage sprint star Rhasidat Adeleke has broken the Irish indoor 60 metres record with a superb performance at the NCAA Championships in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday night, the 19-year-old clocking 7.17 seconds to advance to Saturday’s final.

That broke the 7.19 mark set by Molly Scott at the national championships last month, and is the sixth time either Scott or Adeleke has lowered the record this over the past six weeks. Adeleke, a student at the University of Texas, finished third in her 60m heat to secure qualification on time for tonight’s final. The Tallaght sprinter also advanced to the 200m final, clocking 23.06 to finish second in her heat.

It’s so far been a remarkable indoor campaign for Adeleke, the European U-20 champion over 100m and 200m last year, who set Irish senior indoor records over 200m (22.85) and 300m (36.87). Her 60m final will take place at 7:10pm local time on Saturday night (1:10am Irish time), with the 200m final at 7:50pm (1:50am Irish time).

Brian Fay also had a strong run in last night’s 5000m final, the Dubliner – a student at the University of Washington – finishing sixth in 13:28.48, a race won by Abdihamid Nur in 13:19.01. Barry Keane finished 11th in 13:35.01.

