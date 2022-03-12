Rhasidat Adeleke breaks Irish indoor 60m record again

Teenage sprint star Rhasidat Adeleke has broken the Irish indoor 60 metres record with a superb performance at the NCAA Championships in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday night, the 19-year-old clocking 7.17 seconds to advance to Saturday’s final.

That broke the 7.19 mark set by Molly Scott at the national championships last month, and is the sixth time either Scott or Adeleke has lowered the record this over the past six weeks. Adeleke, a student at the University of Texas, finished third in her 60m heat to secure qualification on time for tonight’s final. The Tallaght sprinter also advanced to the 200m final, clocking 23.06 to finish second in her heat.