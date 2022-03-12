Belfast Star forced to withdraw from the Super League with immediate effect

Belfast Star have been forced to withdraw from the Men's Super League following the discovery of an administrative error.

Basketball Ireland chiefs said the decision was made after the club's officials realised that 'an inadvertent error' was made in the registration of Max Cooper who joined Star from the United States.

Star, who finished second in the Northern Conference, also forfeited all points won this season.

A letter was sent by the chairman of the Men’s National Competitions Committee Gerry Kelly to all club secretaries in the league notifying them of the decision. However no details of the error were included in that communication.

“Earlier today Bill McCotter President of Belfast Star informed the Men’s National Competitions Committee (MNCC) that an inadvertent error was made in the registration of their player Max Cooper.

"The error has necessitated them forfeiting all points won in the National League to date and the withdrawal from the Super League with immediate effect.

"Having considered the matter, the MNCC is satisfied the inadvertent error identified by Belfast Star is accurate and has accepted the proposal put forward by Belfast Star.

"This is a very unfortunate outcome for Belfast Star who were enjoying a very successful season.

"However, the actions of the club in acknowledging the error and withdrawing from the league is a measure of the integrity demonstrated by the club and the respect it has earned over their near 60 years in existence and 40 years in the National League.

"The MNCC wish to thank Belfast Star for their actions in the matter and look forward to welcoming them back to our National League next season.”