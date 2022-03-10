Tyrone sensation Nick Griggs breaks European U20 indoor mile record

After a year spent rampaging through the record books, this was the most ridiculous performance of all.

At the NIA Live event in Abbotstown on Thursday, teenage sensation Nick Griggs broke the European U20 indoor mile record, the Tyrone star – who only turned 17 in December – finishing a close second to Olympic semi-finalist Andrew Coscoran in 3:56.40.

Coscoran, who recently clocked a 3:53 mile and won at a World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in New York, had to draw on all his reserves to repel the challenge of Griggs, who tracked the Balbriggan man all the way, with Coscoran fending him off in the end to win in 3:56.27.

Griggs’ time was just shy of German Fernandez’ world U20 indoor record of 3:55.02 and moved him to 13th on the Irish all-time list. It obliterates the previous Irish indoor U20 record of 4:01.35, held by Colin Costello, and also breaks Paul Robinson’s outdoor Irish U20 mile record of 4:00.93.

Griggs has been a revelation since emerging on the scene last summer, when he came from relative obscurity to break the Irish U18 records at 3000m and 5000m, the former Gaelic footballer going on to win gold with ease at the European U20 Championships over 3000m at the age of just 16.

So far this season, he has broken the Irish U20 indoor 1500m record, clocking 3:43.71, and he also smashed the indoor and outdoor Irish U20 records when running 7:57.38.

Coached by Mark Kirk in Belfast since last autumn, he has emerged as one of the most promising Irish athletes in many, many years, with the World U20 Championships in Colombia in July set to be the focal point of his outdoor campaign.

“Physiologically he’s unbelievable,” said Kirk ahead of last December’s European Cross Country. “He’s a real aerobic animal, there’s no doubt about it.”