The moment of destiny been a long time coming for Michael Conlan, but after years of triumphs, heartaches and controversies, the West Belfast boxer believes that this is his time.

He’s been a world champion as an amateur, now is the time to match the feat as a professional.

Conlan challenges Leigh Wood for the WBA featherweight belt in Nottingham, Wood’s hometown, tomorrow.

It is nearly a decade since he won an Olympic medal in London and recently he admits that there has been a feeling that his life has been building up to this.

“I always knew I was going to be here,” Conlan said.

“Ever since I first walked into a gym I knew I was going to be boxing for a world title one day.

“For the last few weeks, I have this feeling of knowing. It’s like the hairs stand up on the back of my neck. I feel the emotion coming, like I’m overwhelmed, because I know what is going to happen. It’s the feeling of me about to realise my destiny. It’s something I can’t wait to feel on fight night.”

Wood won the title in a big upset last summer when he beat Can Xu in promoter Eddie Hearn’s back garden.

Hearn had agreed to promote Xu for a fight as a favour to his promoters, Golden Boy, as they share a US broadcaster.

Wood, 33, was handpicked, but not only outboxed Xu, he stopped him in the final round. Many felt Wood’s career had peaked after ten years as a pro when he won a British title last February, but five months later he was a world champion.

“If you had mentioned to me that I would be fighting Leigh Wood for a world title, you would say ‘give me that right away’,” Conlan said. “Leigh Wood has improved, he’s a world champion, a very good fighter, a tough fighter, he shows heart, balls, everything he needs to be who he is. But everything is falling in line for me in this fight.”

This has been the path Conlan has been on since his Olympic dream was snatched away from him in Rio in 2016.

The day of that quarter-final against Vladimir Nikitin, when the Russian’s hand was controversially raised and Conlan saluted the judges with his middle fingers, was the start of a new journey for both Conlan and the sport. Conlan was signed up by promotional giant Top Rank – Conlan and Bob Arum celebrating his signing with a middle finger to the cameras.

For Olympic boxing is started a chain of events that could lead to the sport being excluded from the Games in 2028. For Conlan, it meant a move to California to train with Manny Robles, before a switch closer to home to work with Adam Booth in 2018 in Surrey.

“I hear Leigh saying I have had an easy route as far as my pro career has gone, but this has not been plain sailing,” he said. “If you dig down into everything I have done in my career, from going to national championships to going to World Championships and Olympic Games, to going away to America at the start of my pro career, being away from everyone and having it hard in California, it has been tough.

“There have been many ups and downs. I’m right at the tip now, I just need to knock it over the line now.

“No one deserves to have their dreams torn away from them in the way I did. It would be really sad to see an Olympic Games without boxing, but hopefully, we have a bit of time and can fix it before then.

“It has been going on for so long, it took until 2016 and me shouting about it for something to be done. Can it be fixed? It’s a massive question.” Poor judging has again been in the limelight after Josh Taylor’s controversial win over Jack Catterall in Glasgow a fortnight ago, but having suffered in Rio, Conlan does not expect the same again.

“If you look at the last few years of boxing on these shores, why would any foreign fighter want to come to the UK?” he said. “The UK is becoming like how Germany was or the United States for UK and Irish fighters. It’s becoming very tough to get decisions. I was devastated for Jack Catterall, but selfishly, I was probably glad it happened now than for my own fight.

“There will be international judges, not just UK judges. I know it was pushed that we are both UK fighters, but I said I’m not, I’m Irish and that’s different. I’m not worrying about having to knock anybody out. I am just focussed on being the best Michael Conlan I can be in there and if I do that, no judge in the world could rob me of what I will do.

“Hopefully on March 12th I don’t have to flip the bird again and go crazy.”