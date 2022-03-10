Cricket Ireland offer professional contracts to female players for the first time

Ireland captain Laura Delany has hailed Cricket Ireland's decision to offer professional contracts to female players for the first time.

Seven full-time, nine part-time/educational and four non-retainer contracts were announced by the governing body as part of a €1.5million investment in the women’s game while it was also confirmed that naitonal women's coach Ed Joyce has inked a three-year contract extension.

Delany, Shauna Kavanagh, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson and Mary Waldron have landed full time deals. Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast and Rebecca Stokell will be on part-time arrangements with educational benefits. Rachel Delaney, Sarah Forbes, Hannah Little and Kate McEvoy will be on non-retainer contracts.

"As a squad we are truly excited and thankful for this opportunity - it is something that many of us never would have dreamed of when we started out playing the sport we love," said Delany of today's announcement.

"While thankful, though, we also acknowledge the hard work, sacrifice and commitment shown by the players to achieve the honour of representing our country at the highest levels. And, as fortunate as the players here today are for having this opportunity, we know that we are standing on the shoulders of the giants that came before us. For many years, legends of our Irish women's cricket have fought hard to achieve successes on and off the field. To the squad I say simply, enjoy it. Enjoy this opportunity - be thankful, but know that you've earned the right to stand where you are."

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom said: "These announcements underline our deep commitment to women's and girls' elite cricket and put us firmly on the path of not only becoming a major nation in world cricket, but a major sport in Ireland. We are today only the second women's sport in Ireland to offer 12-month, full-time contracts after the Rugby 7s squad - and this we are intensely proud of. If in the past our focus was primarily on men's senior cricket, now our focus is equally on the women's game as the shopfront for advancing our sport."

South Africa, Pakistan, and Australia are all due to tour in Ireland this summer. Ireland will host South Africa in three T20s and three ODIs in June. While in July, Ireland will host a T20 tri-series featuring Australia and Pakistan.