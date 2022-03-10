Jason Smyth aiming to add to his legacy at Paris Games in 2024

Jason Smyth knows all too well the risks that come with going again.

The world’s fastest Paralympian is 34 now and half that span down the track from the time he claimed the first of his 20 gold medals at major outdoor championships. The most recent came in Tokyo last year when he had just one-hundredth of a second to spare on Algeria’s Skander Djamil Athmani.

Some would put all those clues together and see the answer in the form of a well-earned retirement. Why risk diluting the legacy by pushing on for the Paralympics in Paris in 2024 by which time the legs will be 37 years pumping, and given the likelihood that the overall standard will have kicked on again?

Imagine – shock, horror, having to settle for a silver. Or worse.

Smyth doesn’t see it in those negative terms.

“Ultimately, with the way the race (in Tokyo) finished and how the standard had improved was probably the (key). I saw that as an opportunity. The standard has gone up and the risk is higher that I am not able to maintain that success but, ultimately, that’s the opportunity for me to find ways to improve, to get things right and solidify the success I have had over all these years.

“That’s probably been one of my biggest drivers. It’s about trying to achieve things that nobody else will achieve in my sport. That is not about just being successful, it is about being successful over a long period of time and being able to potentially go to Paris would be five Games and 20 years. That’s the challenge.”

He spoke after last year’s Games about taking his time over the next step, and of the need to consider his wife and young family. Theirs are sacrifices he considers far greater than his own as he has gone about the business of dominating the 100m T13 while adding in a couple of T12 titles for good measure.

The reality is that the decision didn’t ultimately take them long. The shorter, three-year cycle between Tokyo and Paris made it easier again to recommit and yet sport is awash with examples of athletes who, on reflection, stayed on a fraction longer than they really needed. There’s no guarantee how this will go from here.

Michael McKillop was a four-time Paralympic champion with ten golds to his name from major gigs across a span of 16 years when he decided to call time on his career at last year’s Games.

He did it after finishing a disappointing eighth in the final of the T38 1,500m and leaving his spikes out on the track.

Injury and a reclassification of his event had conspired against him just as much as age, but the 31-year old spoke with an impressive clarity about the inevitable loss that is the race against the clock. There comes a time and a place, he said, when you have to respect your event and Smyth is perfectly aware that continuing on could colour his legacy.

“I am mindful of it. The fact that I even said it: five Games and 20 years. Throughout my career to this stage, I don’t think what has been achieved will be achieved again. I and a number of other athletes have been part of the journey that has pushed Paralympic sport to where it is. That’s what we hope to continue to do and inspire the next generation coming through.”

Pare everything back and this is a guy that, for all his success, and for all the years he has been doing this, remains as motivated as ever. More so, he will suggest. Not just to stand atop a podium but to improve on how he goes about getting there. The basic premise is still the same: to get faster even as time adds to the drag.

It’s a decade since he ran a wind-assisted 10.17 but he ran a 10.53 to win in the Japanese capital last summer and then turned his mind to hitting 10.4s almost immediately. It’s perfectly doable given his year up to those Games had been haunted by injuries that are, for now at least, no longer an issue.

The winter just passed has been spent inputting small and simple improvements, building up his strength in a way that was impossible 12 months before, and bringing members of his team up to a higher standard on the technical side of things. It’s a foundation stage that is only aided by the postponement of the World Para Athletic Championship later this year.

There is no peak to climb towards now in 2022. Paris is everything now, with the French capital hosting the Worlds next year and then Paralympics in 2024. That suits him. There is an awareness that he can’t hope to clock in for the same volume of shifts as before and, at the same time, an urge to highlight that age isn’t everything even now.

“It’s all about how you recover really. That’s the challenge. Markers? Constantly through what we do there are markers. There are certain times you are trying to hit through the year and then strength, force, power. Metrics that we continue to assess. But it’s not as simple as an age thing. It’s about your preparation, the condition you are in. Ultimately, the real judge is when you are running down the track and what the time says."

Jason Smyth was speaking at the unveiling of Permanent TSB as the title sponsor for both the Irish Olympic and Irish Paralympic teams at the Paris 2024 Games