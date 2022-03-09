Revenge for Crescent in Munster schools final

With no schoolgirls hockey played last year, the Limerick school had to wait until now to avenge Mercy defeat of two years ago
Mount Mercy College's Leah O'Shea and Crescent College's Bronagh Byrne trying to win the ball in the SoHockey Munster Schoolgirls Senior Cup final at Garryduff.

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 15:56
Rory Noonan, Garryduff

Munster Schoolgirls Senior Cup final: Crescent College Comprehensive 2 Mount Mercy 0 

A little bit of revenge for Crescent College as they won the SoHockey Munster Schoolgirls Senior Cup final at Garryduff.

Two years ago Mount Mercy made the trip to Limerick and brought the cup back down the road to Cork.

With no schoolgirls hockey played last year they had to wait until now to avenge that loss and over the 70 minutes they were the better side.

Jodie Keane and Maria Campbell anchored their defence brilliantly, with Holly Doupe impressing at midfield.

Aoibheann Collins and Ingrid Cussen were a constant threat to the Mount Mercy defence who, to their credit, remained rock solid for most of the tie.

It was only from two set pieces they were beaten, with Crescent working their short corners well to seal the win.

For Mount Mercy, Orlaith Cahalane, Siri Forde, Lauren Cripps and Leah O’Shea were in top form, but it was the Limerick school’s day.

Weather conditions didn’t help either side early on, with Forde having the first real chance five minutes in, only for her effort to go narrowly wide.

Two minutes later, a great run from Crescent’s Seodhna Dervan was eventually well cleared by the Mount Mercy defence.

At the other end, a good ball from Leah O’Shea played Amy O’Shea in, but her shot on goal was snuffed out.

With 18 minutes gone Crescent took the lead from their second short corner.

The ball was switched to the left and when it was played towards goal Collins was on hand to slot home.

Chances were few and far between for the rest of the half, with Beatrice O’Hare going close for Mount Mercy and Eimear Crowley for Crescent.

Crescent continued to have the better of the chances and with 42 minutes gone they doubled their lead, from another short corner.

Again they switched the ball and this time Amy Connolly was on hand.

Mount Mercy kept going in search of a goal with Leah O’Shea going close again. But Crescent held firm.

Scorers for Crescent College Comprehensive: A Collins, A Connolly.

MOUNT MERCY: J O'Kelly, S Forde, R O'Shea, A O'Shea, J Rearden, O Cahalane, B O'Hare, L Hayes, L O'Shea, L Cripps, M Gallagher, G O'Driscoll, D Healy, R Healy, M Dullea, G Kelly, J O'Leary, A Whelton.

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE: T Pearce, F Luby, H Doupe, E Cowhey, B Byrne, A Collins, A Connolly, C Horan, S Fitzgerald, J Moore, S Dervan, J Keane, C Brennan, M Campbell, A Clein, I Cussen, H O'Byrne, A Campbell.

Umpires: Rebecca Allen and David Wolfe.

