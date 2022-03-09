Wilson set for huge Broncos trade as Aaron Rodgers confirms he will stay at Packers

The NFL offseason got into full swing early as reports appeared to confirm the futures of two of the league’s biggest stars.

The first blockbuster report was that Aaron Rodgers, whose future at the Green Bay Packers has been under question, is set to commit to the team.

Rodgers had been linked with a trade to the Denver Broncos but late Tuesday, reports emerged that it would be another Pro Bowl quarterback, Russell Wilson, moving to Colorado instead.

According to ESPN, Wilson, who led the Seattle Seahawks to the NFL title in 2014, will join Denver in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick as well as quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and lineman Shelby Harris. The Broncos will also receive a fourth-round pick from the Seahawks.

The Broncos have been in search for a quality starting quarterback ever since the retirement of Peyton Manning, while Wilson has been unsettled in Seattle for some time. In Denver, he will lead a talented offence backed up by a solid defense. Shortly after Tuesday’s reported trade became public knowledge, Denver were installed as one of the betting favorites for the 2022 season.

Seattle, on the other hand, now have a trade haul that will allow them to build for the future after a period of slow decline that started after their Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots in February 2015.

Earlier, the NFL Network had reported that Rodgers has agreed to a $200m, four-year extension with the Packers. The deal reportedly includes $153m in guaranteed money and would lower his salary cap figure for the 2022 season. Rodgers later confirmed he is staying with the Packers but said the terms are yet to be agreed.

“Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I ‘signed. I’m very excited to be back #year18,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️ — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 8, 2022

If the 38-year-old Rodgers sees out the entirety of the reported contract it is likely he would retire as a member of the Packers, the only professional team he has ever played for.

The Packers and Rodgers presumably hope he can repeat the feats of Tom Brady, who won the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay last year when he was 43. Brady retired earlier this year and had shown little sign that age had affected his abilities. Rodgers appears undiminished himself: he was named NFL MVP for the second straight year last season, the fourth time he has won the award in his career.

Rodgers and the Packers have had a fractious relationship over the last few years. In 2020, Green Bay drafted his apparent replacement Jordan Love, a move that annoyed Rodgers, who believed he was still in his prime. Rodgers also voiced his frustration with the Packers’ front office last offseason, suggesting he was not given teammates to complement his skills.

However, the relationship improved in the following months as the team brought in players such as Randall Cobb, a close friend of Rodgers. It is believed the Packers will keep Rodgers’ favorite receiver, Davante Adams, for the coming season. Whether that is enough for Rodgers to win his second Super Bowl with the Packers is another question.

Guardian