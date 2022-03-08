Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak has no regrets over supporting invasion of Ukraine

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak says he has no regrets over wearing a symbol in support of the invasion of Ukraine on the podium following a World Cup event in Doha on Saturday.

Kuliak attached a letter ‘Z’ to his chest before receiving his bronze medal in the parallel bars, an event won by Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun. The letter has been seen daubed on the sides of Russian tanks, and has come to be regarded as a sign of support for the invasion.