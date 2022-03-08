Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak has no regrets over supporting invasion of Ukraine

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak has no regrets over supporting invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainians are continuing to protest against the Russian invasion (Francisco Seco/AP)

Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 10:03
Mark Staniforth

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak says he has no regrets over wearing a symbol in support of the invasion of Ukraine on the podium following a World Cup event in Doha on Saturday.

Kuliak attached a letter ‘Z’ to his chest before receiving his bronze medal in the parallel bars, an event won by Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun. The letter has been seen daubed on the sides of Russian tanks, and has come to be regarded as a sign of support for the invasion.

The 20-year-old’s move was condemned as “shocking behaviour” by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), which has asked its Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to launch an investigation.

But Kuliak, who faces the prospect of a lengthy ban, was unrepentant on Tuesday, telling Russia Today: “If there was a second chance and I had a choice whether to go out with the letter ‘Z’ on my chest or not, I would do the same.

“I saw it on our military and looked at what this symbol means. It turned out to be “for victory” and “for peace”. I just wanted to show my position. As an athlete, I will always fight for victory and play for peace.”

Prior to the event in Doha, the FIG had announced that all Russian gymnasts and officials would be banned from international events from March 7 until further notice in line with global sporting sanctions against the country.

More in this section

Wimbledon 2021 - Day Seven - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Alexander Zverev given suspended eight-week ban by ATP for Mexican Open outburst
Russian gymnast faces disciplinary action for 'shocking' behaviour Russian gymnast faces disciplinary action for 'shocking' behaviour
The Address UCC Glanmire celebrate 23/1/2022 Glanmire coast to Super League to complete double
KuliakPlace: UK
<p>Darragh McElhinney on his way to winning the senior men's 3000m at the Irish Life Health National Senior Indoor Athletics Championshipsle</p>

Athletics Ireland announce selection for World Indoors

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up