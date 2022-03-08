Athletics Ireland announce selection for World Indoors

Athletics Ireland have named a 19 strong squad for the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
Molly Scott, Phil Healy, Mark English, Israel Olatunde and Sarah Healy head to the event on the back of impressive form at Irish Life Health National Senior Indoor Championships while Darragh McElhinney showcased his talents in the host city this week when setting an Irish U23 record at a World Indoor Tour event.
McElhinney came third in the 1,500m in 3:39.63 - bettering the mark set by Frank Conway in 1989 at 3:41.24. The Cork man will run over 3000m in the worlds.
The Irish team also includes Síofra Cleirigh Buttner and Andrew Coscoran