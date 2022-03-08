Athletics Ireland announce selection for World Indoors

Molly Scott, Phil Healy, Mark English, Israel Olatunde and Sarah Healy head to the event on the back of impressive form at Irish Life Health National Senior Indoor Championships
Darragh McElhinney on his way to winning the senior men's 3000m at the Irish Life Health National Senior Indoor Athletics Championshipsle

Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 08:59
Colm O’Connor

Athletics Ireland have named a 19 strong squad for the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Molly Scott, Phil Healy, Mark English, Israel Olatunde and Sarah Healy head to the event on the back of impressive form at Irish Life Health National Senior Indoor Championships while Darragh McElhinney showcased his talents in the host city this week when setting an Irish U23 record at a World Indoor Tour event. 

McElhinney came third in the 1,500m in 3:39.63 - bettering the mark set by Frank Conway in 1989 at 3:41.24. The Cork man will run over 3000m in the worlds. 

The Irish team also includes Síofra Cleirigh Buttner and Andrew Coscoran

IRELAND World Indoor Championships squad: Sarah Lavin (W 60m Hurdles), Israel Olatunde (M 60m), Molly Scott (W 60m), Phil Healy (W 400m, 4x400m relay), Sophie Becker (W 400m, 4x400m relay), Sharlene Mawdsley (W 4x400m relay), Roisin Harrison (W 4x400m relay), Catherine McManus (W 4x400m relay), Mark English (M 800m, 4x400 relay), Cillin Greene (M 4x400m relay), Robert McDonnell (M 4x400m relay), Cathal Crosbie (M 4x400m relay), Chris O'Donnell (M 4x400m relay), Brian Gregan (M 4x400 relay), Síofra Cleirigh Buttner (W 800m), Andrew Coscoran (M 1500m), Sarah Healy (W 1500m), Luke McCann (M 1500m), Darragh McElhinney (M 3000m).

