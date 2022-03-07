Russian gymnast faces disciplinary action for 'shocking' behaviour

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said it will open disciplinary proceedings against Russian artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak for his "shocking behaviour" in displaying a symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine during an event.

The 20-year-old finished third in the parallel bars final at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha over the weekend and displayed the letter "Z" on the front of his outfit as he stood on the podium next to Ukrainian rival Illia Kovtun, who won the gold.