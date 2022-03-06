Moffett and Moriarty men on mission at Mayo Rally

Leading ffrom start to finish, Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) and his Limerick co-driver Keith Moriarty won the McHugh’s Service Station Mayo Rally, the opening round of the Triton Showers backed Motorsport Ireland Rally Championship. On completion of the day’s eight stages they finished 27.9 seconds in front of VW Polo GTi R5 debutant Dubliner Robert Barrable and his Donegal co-driver Paddy Robinson. Third place and 32.3 seconds adrift were Monaghan’s Stephen Wright and his Killarney co-driver Ger Conway.
On a crisp morning with the odd few patches of frost in shaded areas of the stages near Ballindine, Moffett was quickest on the 16.12 and 9.7 kilometre stages. He didn’t have it all his own way as Barrable, on his debut in a VW Polo GTi R5, was only 1.4 seconds and 2.3 seconds behind on the respective stages to slot into second - 3.7 seconds behind as the crews arrived at the Claremorris service park. Wright was best of the rest - 14.2 seconds off top spot. Aidan Wray (Fiesta R5) lost time when the tyres went off towards the stage finish, he slotted into fourth followed by Maynooth’s Paul Barrett (Fiesta R5), who enjoyed a good run.
Moffett dominated the second and third runs over both stages to move 28.3 seconds clear of Barrable with Wright another 25.6 seconds in arrears, all three untroubled.
Paul Barrett became the third driver to occupy fourth, taking the place from Tim McNulty, who overshot on S.S. 5. However, on the penultimate stage Barrett lost brakes and hit a wall and retired at the stage finish as Darren Gass (Citroen C3 R5) annexed the spot. Eamonn Kelly on his debut in a VW Polo GTi R5 had a good outing to finish fifth ahead of the similar car of Brendan Cumiskey with McNulty netting sixth. Armagh’s Jason Black (Toyota Starlet) set a superb pace on the final stage to win the rear wheel drive category by three seconds from the Escort of Cavan’s Gary Kiernan.
( Claremorris: 1. J. Moffett/K. Moriarty (Hyundai i20 R5) 55m. 43.4s; 2. R. Barrable/P. Robinson (VW Polo GTi R5) +27.9s; 3. S. Wright/G. Conway (Ford Fiesta R5) +1m. 00.2s; 4. D. Gass/N. O'Sullivan (Citroen C3 Rally 2) +2m. 01.7s; 5. E. Kelly/C. Mohan (VW Polo GTi R5) +2m. 05.2s; 6. B. Cumiskey/D. Mullen (VW Polo GTi R5) +2m. 06.8s; 6. T. McNulty/P. Kiely (Ford Fiesta R5) +2m. 27.0s; 7. J. Black/K. Egan (Toyota Starlet) +2m. 49.6s; 8. M. Carbin/D. O'Sullivan (Mitsubishi EvoVII) +2m. 50.8s; 10. Stuart Darcy/Liam McIntyre (Proton) +2m. 52.6s.