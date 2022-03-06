Bandon and Cork C of I set for Munster Division One title showdown

Bandon set up a men’s Munster Division One title showdown with Cork C of I on the final day of the season – pencilled in for April 16 – following their win over Catholic Institute on Sunday.

Seven different scorers were on the mark in their 7-1 success with Callum McCourt, Fionn O’Leary, Ross Smyth, Ivor Sweetnam, Ethan Hamilton Foott, David Smith and Angus Seigne all weighing in.

The result lifts them to 38 points, two off C of I on 40 thanks to their Thursday win over Harlequins, and means it is winner-take-all.

In the women’s EY Hockey League, Catholic Institute ended the weekend agonisingly shy of top spot after a hectic double weekend.

On Saturday, Naomi Carroll’s single goal gave the Limerick side their sixth successive win and closed the gap down to just two points on Pembroke as they held off Pegasus 1-0.

She profited when Hannah Kelly snatched possession deep in the Pegs circle, laying it off to Roisin Upton who found Carroll waiting at the right post.

That left Insta with the chance of going top for the first time on Sunday in their second game of the weekend if they could get the best of Railway Union.

And they started brilliantly with Jenny Clein putting them in front from their first corner. But Railway are in a rich vein of form, drawing with league leaders Pembroke on Saturday, and they replied with an Orla Fox drag-flick and a super finish from Lily Lloyd to lead 2-1 at half-time.

Zara Delany’s tap-in pushed them further clear in the third quarter; Aebhfhinn Bourke got one back but it was not enough to get something out of the game.

The outcome does mean, however, if Institute can win all three of their remaining games – including a home date with Pembroke on March 19th – they will take the league crown.

Elsewhere, Cork Harlequins put in a battling performance against UCD, going in front via Aine Power, but ultimately endured a 14th straight defeat, going down 4-1.

The loss was further exacerbated by a nasty late injury to Cliodhna Sargent. Mathematically, they must now win their three remaining fixtures to have any chance of staying in the top tier.

In group two of EYHL Division 2, Cork C of I moved into the playoff places after a 3-2 away win over Lurgan. The Cork side had built a two-goal lead only for Lurgan to fight back and level at 2-2 with Jo-Anne Reid and Julie Morrow striking.

But Anna Collins got what could be a vital winner to move above Lurgan. Monkstown look home and hosed in top spot after a sixth successive win, beating NUIG 7-0.

UCC remain in third in group one after a 3-1 away to defeat to Ards