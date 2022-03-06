Glanmire win Super League to complete double

DCU Mercy 54 The Address UCC Glanmire 80

THE Address UCC Glanmire completed the Women’s Super League and Cup double with a comprehensive win at DCU Mercy.

Carrie Shepherd top-scored with 25 points for the Cork side in a dominant display, while captain Aine McKenna was also outstanding.

Glanmire will move onto the Champions Trophy in April, where they will eye a treble.

Before that they have a final home league clash with Trinity Meteors but cannot now be caught at the top of the standings.

More to follow

Top Scorers for DCU Mercy: B Greenberg 20, A Mayze 14 , N Clancy 8.

The Address UCC Glanmire: C Shepherd 25, T Pfirman 14, C Melia 10.

DCU Mercy: M Connolly, N Clancy, C Mulligan, R Huijsdens, M Phelan, A Mayze, E Carroll, M O Seaghdha, H Thornton, A Donohue, R Brennan, B Greenberg.

The Address UCC Glanmire: A McKenna, C Grace, L Scannell, M Furlong, A Dooley, C Shepherd, A Murphy, E O’Shea, M Loughery, A Furlong, T Pfirman.

Referees: P Caden (Dublin), T Guebelli (Dublin).