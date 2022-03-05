Australia’s newspapers reflect shock and disbelief at Shane Warne’s death

Australia’s newspapers reflect shock and disbelief at Shane Warne’s death

Floral tributes at Lord’s cricket ground in memory of Shane Warne, who has died at the age of 52 (John Walton/PA)

Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 12:31
Jim Cook, Melbourne

Shock and disbelief were the dominant themes as Australia’s newspapers reacted to the death of Shane Warne at the age of 52.

The world of cricket is coming to terms with the loss of one of its greatest figures after leg-spinner Warne, one of the finest cricketers of all-time, suffered a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

Warne took 708 Test wickets, the second-highest ever, in 145 matches across an illustrious 15-year international career.

The charismatic, combative bowler also claimed 293 wickets in one-day internationals and helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that former players Allan Border and David Boon fought back tears as they reacted to Warne’s death.

“He made cricket enjoyable for us of all and he was a light for everyone,” Boon said.

“He had a great sense of humour. So confident on the ground but off the ground so vulnerable as well. He and I had a relationship.

Former Australia batsman David Boon was stunned by the death of Shane Warne (Jason O’Brien/PA)

“It is especially a shock when you only have recently seen someone and he was in good spirits, he was enjoying life. I thought he looked all right but he said, ‘I have got to lose a couple of kilos again’ and all that at the end of the Australian summer.

“It’s a shock when you know that is not going to be able to happen again.”

Warne’s death came just hours after that of former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh and Border told Fox Cricket: “I’ve shed some tears over the last couple of days with Rod Marsh, it’s going to be hard getting through the next couple of days finally realising I’m not going to see Shane again.

“It’s just so sad.”

Former Australia captain Allan Border has paid tribute to Shane Warne following the spinner’s shock death in Thailand (Rebecca Naden/PA)

A special 2am edition of Melbourne’s Herald Sun was one of several papers to lead with the news that Warne’s friends raised the alarm when he was late for a scheduled get-together in Koh Samui.

The Australian said Warne was due to meet friends for a night out, “barely a day into a three-month break,” when they realised something was wrong.

The Age quotes Warne’s manager James Erskine as saying that the 52-year-old was “on holiday, having a lie down, siesta, he hadn’t been drinking, he’d been on this diet to lose weight.”

The Daily Telegraph said that Australian government officials have met with one of Warne’s friends in Thailand as what they describe as the “battle” to get his body home begins.

More in this section

Australian spinner Shane Warne (R) sends Australia cricket legend Shane Warne has died, aged 52 - 'The man who made spin cool' 
Paralympics - IPC Unveiling and Announcement - Stoke Mandeville Stadium Russian Paralympic team to leave Beijing after opting against lodging an appeal
Irish Life Health Munster Schools Cross Country Championships St Flannan's claim podium sweep in senior boys at Munster Schools Cross Country Championships
WarnepapersPlace: UK
<p>Runner Pat Murphy from Castleisland is an over 60's athlete, pictured in his home town of Castleisland</p>

Masters marvel Pat Murphy not running out of road

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up